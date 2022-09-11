Leeds United's £50 million difference compared to Premier League rivals after transfer spree
Leeds United’s total spend in the summer transfer window was just shy of £100 million
Leeds’ summer transfer business saw the arrival of several first-team players and a handful of youth team additions.
The Whites supplemented Jesse Marsch’s squad whilst also replacing headline departures, as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha exited Elland Road.
United conducted the majority of their business in the early portion of the transfer window, choosing to spend money on Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.
Most Popular
-
1
The likely dates for Leeds United's Nottingham Forest and Manchester United Premier League fixtures as King approves Bank Holiday
-
2
Leeds United make ‘Bamba Dieng decision’ as Raphinha opens up on Chelsea rejection
-
3
Organised football given return date following Queen's death but Leeds United fixture remains off
-
4
Leeds United youngster makes exciting claim upon securing international call
-
5
Premier League decision removes Leeds United chance to pay Queen unique Elland Road tribute
In all, Leeds pledged £99 million on incoming deals, while recouping £97 million in player sales, recording a net spend of just under £2 million.
This summer was the first time in a number of years that Leeds had generated revenue from selling first-team players, choosing to invest rather than prioritise the club’s balance sheet.
United spent £53 million last summer, according to Transfermarkt, as Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Daniel James and Kristoffer Klaesson arrived, however due to the lack of player sales, Leeds’ net spend was upwards of £50 million.
This time around, the Whites’ net spend is a mere £1.75 million, per Transfermarkt, which is relatively insignificant compared to the club’s Premier League rivals.
Chelsea and Manchester United’s net spend exceeded £200 million this summer, whilst West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest all topped £100 million.
Leeds’ net spend is the fourth lowest in the Premier League this summer, with three clubs turning a profit on player trading: Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.
This is not to suggest Leeds’ budget is constrained by the income they generate from player sales, though; the past two seasons have seen the Whites record net spend figures of £53 million and £96 million, respectively.
Equally, funds were available for the signing of Charles de Ketelaere this summer, however the Belgian attacker chose to join Italian giants AC Milan instead.
Had Leeds been able to convince De Ketelaere to join from Club Brugge, the Whites’ net spend would have been closer to £50 million, as it was last summer.
Here is a full breakdown of each Premier League side’s net spend, to the nearest million.
Brighton and Hove Albion: -£59 million
Leicester City: -£58 million
Manchester City: -£18 million
Leeds United: £2 million
Liverpool: £9 million
AFC Bournemouth: £24 million
Everton: £24 million
Aston Villa: £25 million
Crystal Palace: £26 million
Fulham: £36 million
Brentford: £42 million
Southampton: £66 million
Wolverhampton Wanderers: £72 million
Arsenal: £97 million
Tottenham Hotspur: £118 million
Newcastle United: £120 million
Nottingham Forest: £139 million
West Ham United: £148 million
Chelsea: £201 million
Manchester United: £206 million