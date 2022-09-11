Leeds’ summer transfer business saw the arrival of several first-team players and a handful of youth team additions.

The Whites supplemented Jesse Marsch’s squad whilst also replacing headline departures, as Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha exited Elland Road.

United conducted the majority of their business in the early portion of the transfer window, choosing to spend money on Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, Luis Sinisterra and Tyler Adams.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Andrea Radrizzani, the Leeds United chairman and owner looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

In all, Leeds pledged £99 million on incoming deals, while recouping £97 million in player sales, recording a net spend of just under £2 million.

This summer was the first time in a number of years that Leeds had generated revenue from selling first-team players, choosing to invest rather than prioritise the club’s balance sheet.

United spent £53 million last summer, according to Transfermarkt, as Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Daniel James and Kristoffer Klaesson arrived, however due to the lack of player sales, Leeds’ net spend was upwards of £50 million.

This time around, the Whites’ net spend is a mere £1.75 million, per Transfermarkt, which is relatively insignificant compared to the club’s Premier League rivals.

Chelsea and Manchester United’s net spend exceeded £200 million this summer, whilst West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest all topped £100 million.

Leeds’ net spend is the fourth lowest in the Premier League this summer, with three clubs turning a profit on player trading: Manchester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City.

This is not to suggest Leeds’ budget is constrained by the income they generate from player sales, though; the past two seasons have seen the Whites record net spend figures of £53 million and £96 million, respectively.

Equally, funds were available for the signing of Charles de Ketelaere this summer, however the Belgian attacker chose to join Italian giants AC Milan instead.

Had Leeds been able to convince De Ketelaere to join from Club Brugge, the Whites’ net spend would have been closer to £50 million, as it was last summer.

Here is a full breakdown of each Premier League side’s net spend, to the nearest million.

Brighton and Hove Albion: -£59 million

Leicester City: -£58 million

Manchester City: -£18 million

Leeds United: £2 million

Liverpool: £9 million

AFC Bournemouth: £24 million

Everton: £24 million

Aston Villa: £25 million

Crystal Palace: £26 million

Fulham: £36 million

Brentford: £42 million

Southampton: £66 million

Wolverhampton Wanderers: £72 million

Arsenal: £97 million

Tottenham Hotspur: £118 million

Newcastle United: £120 million

Nottingham Forest: £139 million

West Ham United: £148 million

Chelsea: £201 million