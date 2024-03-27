Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have just eight Championship games left to play and it's fair to say the upcoming Easter weekend double header could be pivotal when it comes to their promotion hopes. The Whites travel to Watford on Good Friday before hosting Hull City on Easter Monday and Daniel Farke will have his eyes on six more points.

As the build-up to the weekend gathers pace, we take a look at some of the biggest stories around.

Daniel Farke's summer priorities

Leeds United are planning a £40m spending spree at the start of summer, should they win promotion to the Premier League. That's according to Teamtalk, who claim Leeds have made signing Joe Rodon their number one priority, with plans in place to make Celtic's Matt O'Riley their second addition.

Of course, Leeds have to get over the line in the promotion battle first, but Rodon has long been considered a necessity for the Whites in the summer, given the high standards he has set in Farke's backline. He could reportedly cost around £12-£15m from Tottenham and you'll be hard-pushed to find a supporter who wouldn't call that money well spent.

Leeds showed an interest in O'Riley last summer and it seems they could return for the Denmark international with a fee of around £25m being touted. O'Riley has recorded 11 goals and 13 assists from midfield in a Celtic shirt this season and might just be the perfect man to fill Leeds' attacking midfielder void.

Osayi-Samuel verdict given

Former Leeds United man Paul Robinson has his doubts about whether Bright Osayi-Samuel would be the right man for the Whites this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Leeds are keen on signing the Fenerbahce wing-back, who represented Blackpool and QPR before making the move to Turkey, with a £7m fee being touted.

Robinson, though, expects to see Leeds chasing a higher calibre of player this summer, especially if they are to win promotion to the top flight.

"You look at the quality Leeds have got in those areas, and going into the Premier League with an untried, untested player," Robinson told MOT Leeds news. “If you’re going to be spending that kind of money I’d much prefer it to be spent on Joe Rodon and guarantee you signings like that.

“I think if you’re taking an opportunity like that there has to be a lot of trust in your scouting network, there has to be due diligence done on players of that age and that quality.

“I think £7m going forward for Leeds with Premier League money, hopefully it won’t be the biggest transfer they do, but if they are looking to pay around that type of bracket for players, from a personal point of view, I’d like a little more tried and tested in a more difficult league.