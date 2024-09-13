Leeds United’s ‘£390m’ transfer spend compared to record Premier League expenditure by finance expert

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 13th Sep 2024, 18:14 BST

Adjusted for inflation over the past 24 years, Leeds United spent the equivalent of £390.1 million on signings during the 2000/01 season. Here’s how it compares to present day standards.

Leeds’ place in the below table compiled by football finance expert Kieran Maguire sheds light on why the club found itself in dire straits during the early 2000s, after expending tens of millions on players, which at the time represented a sum in excess of the club’s earnings. 

Maguire described the table as such: “Inflation (using revenue as a measure of changing purchasing power) adjusted record transfer spending per season.”

Here are the 20 teams to have spent the most on players in any given Premier League season since 1992/93, adjusted for 2024 inflation.

IN: £881.2m (Hernan Crespo, Claude Makelele, Scott Parker, Alexey Smertin, Juan Sebastian Veron, Adrian Mutu, Joe Cole, Damien Duff, Wayne Bridge, Geremi, Glen Johnson)

1. Chelsea: 2003/04

IN: £881.2m (Hernan Crespo, Claude Makelele, Scott Parker, Alexey Smertin, Juan Sebastian Veron, Adrian Mutu, Joe Cole, Damien Duff, Wayne Bridge, Geremi, Glen Johnson) | Getty Images

IN: £806.0m (Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto)

2. Chelsea: 2022/23

IN: £806.0m (Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto) | Getty Images

IN: £547.6m (Michael Essien, Asier Del Horno, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Lassana Diarra)

3. Chelsea: 2005/06

IN: £547.6m (Michael Essien, Asier Del Horno, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Lassana Diarra) | AFP via Getty Images

IN: £500.9m (Petr Cech, Arjen Robben, Mateja Kezman, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Tiago, Didier Drogba, Jiri Jarosik)

4. Chelsea: 2004/05

IN: £500.9m (Petr Cech, Arjen Robben, Mateja Kezman, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Tiago, Didier Drogba, Jiri Jarosik) | AFP via Getty Images

IN: £482.6m (Mario Balotelli, James Milner, Aleksandar Kolarov, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Jerome Boateng, Edin Dzeko)

5. Manchester City: 2010/11

IN: £482.6m (Mario Balotelli, James Milner, Aleksandar Kolarov, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Jerome Boateng, Edin Dzeko) | Getty Images

IN: £469.9m (Carlos Tevez, Gareth Barry, Roque Santa Cruz, Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure, Joleon Lescott)

6. Manchester City: 2009/10

IN: £469.9m (Carlos Tevez, Gareth Barry, Roque Santa Cruz, Emmanuel Adebayor, Kolo Toure, Joleon Lescott) | AFP via Getty Images

