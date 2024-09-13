Leeds’ place in the below table compiled by football finance expert Kieran Maguire sheds light on why the club found itself in dire straits during the early 2000s, after expending tens of millions on players, which at the time represented a sum in excess of the club’s earnings.

Maguire described the table as such: “Inflation (using revenue as a measure of changing purchasing power) adjusted record transfer spending per season.”

Here are the 20 teams to have spent the most on players in any given Premier League season since 1992/93, adjusted for 2024 inflation.

1 . Chelsea: 2003/04 IN: £881.2m (Hernan Crespo, Claude Makelele, Scott Parker, Alexey Smertin, Juan Sebastian Veron, Adrian Mutu, Joe Cole, Damien Duff, Wayne Bridge, Geremi, Glen Johnson)

2 . Chelsea: 2022/23 IN: £806.0m (Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina, Carney Chukwuemeka, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Malo Gusto)

3 . Chelsea: 2005/06 IN: £547.6m (Michael Essien, Asier Del Horno, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Lassana Diarra)

4 . Chelsea: 2004/05 IN: £500.9m (Petr Cech, Arjen Robben, Mateja Kezman, Ricardo Carvalho, Paulo Ferreira, Tiago, Didier Drogba, Jiri Jarosik)

5 . Manchester City: 2010/11 IN: £482.6m (Mario Balotelli, James Milner, Aleksandar Kolarov, David Silva, Yaya Toure, Jerome Boateng, Edin Dzeko)