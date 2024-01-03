Leeds United's £25m resolve to be tested as Turkey international 'prepares for move'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window has arrived and for Leeds United it could prove to be a pivotal moment in the Championship season. The Whites are well positioned for a promotion push in the second half of the season as they sit in fourth, seven points behind the top two pace.

Daniel Farke, then, will be looking to make the changes required for Leeds to close that gap in the coming weeks and that might mean dipping into the transfer market once or twice. As the window grinds into life, we take a look at all this evening’s headlines from Elland Road.

Summerville targeted

Newcastle United are mulling over a move for Leeds United’s star winger Crysencio Summerville. That’s according to Football Transfers, who claim the Magpies have had a long-standing interest in the Dutchman and could test Leeds’ resolve in the coming weeks as they look to strengthen their hand.

Summerville has been one of Daniel Farke’s key men this season with his effort against Birmingham City on New Year’s Day being his 12th goal of the Championship season. The 22-year-old, who is said to be worth around £25m, has six assists to his name, too, underlining his status as one of the most potent players outside the top flight right now.

Leeds are unlikely to want to lose Summerville and they took the opportunity to underline their hard line stance when it comes to the exits of key men in the summer, once a number of contracted exit clauses had expired.

Leeds ‘target’ approaching exit

Leeds United continue to be linked to Galatasaray midfielder Kerem Akturkoglu. The Whites are short of a natural attacking midfield option and according to Turkish outlet Aksam, they have shown an interest in Akturkoglu.

