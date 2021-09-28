Leeds United's £234m FIFA 22 squad valuation compared to Aston Villa, West Ham & more

Leeds United's £234m FIFA 22 squad value compared to Aston Villa, West Ham & more

FIFA 22 is released this Friday, and excitement is continuing to build as fans of the latest edition of the hit football video game gear up to get stuck in.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 12:02 pm

This year's version will boast 'HyperMotion' technology on more advanced consoles which will offer a more realistic player movement experience than ever before, while other highlights include a 'create your own club' mode and 'Hero' cards on Ultimate Team.

Ahead of Friday's big release, we've taken a look at the game's career mode - which allows players to make transfer, manage and play as their chosen club - and tallied up the overall squad value of Leeds United, as well as every Premier League side.

We've also taken a look at every club's most valuable player, and the average player value based upon the number of footballers in each squad and the overall team value.

This is how Leeds United's overall career mode squad valuation ranks alongside the rest of the Premier League:

1. Manchester City

Overall team value: £1.1b. Most valuable player: Kevin de Bruyne (£107m). Number of players: 30. Average player value: £36.9m.

2. Liverpool

Overall team value: £912.1m. Most valuable player: Mohamed Salah (£102.5m). Number of players: 33. Average player value: £27.6m.

3. Manchester United

Overall team value: £853.8m. Most valuable player: Jadon Sancho (£99.4m). Number of players: 33. Average player value: £25.9m.

4. Chelsea

Overall team value: £782.3m. Most valuable player: Kai Havertz (£80.6m). Number of players: 33 . Average player value: £23.7m.

