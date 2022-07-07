Leeds United’s £140m FPL squad value compared to West Ham, Everton & more

The 2022/23 Premier League campaign is just around the corner now.

Fantasy Premier League is becoming increasingly popular among football fans in the UK and will be back before you know it.

The new season starts at the beginning of August and supporters will soon be returning to watch their favourite teams get back to the action.

Many people will be competing against their friends, family, colleagues and other associates in fantasy leagues up and down the country. It is rapidly becoming a phenomenon and part of people’s weekends.

Top flight clubs are currently returning in dribs and drabs for pre-season and some have splashed the cash already like Manchester City and Liverpool, whilst others are carefully weighing up their transfer business.

Here’s a look at where Leeds United’s FPL squad value ranks right now among every other Premier League side, along with average player values, and every side’s most expensive player.

1. 20. West Ham Overall squad value: £100m. Number of players: 19. Average player value: £5.3m. Most valuable player: Jarrod Bowen (£8.5m) Photo Sales

2. 19. Fulham Overall squad value: £102m. Number of players: 21. Average player value: £4.9m. Most valuable player: Aleksander Mitrovic (£6.5m) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. 18. Nottingham Forest Overall squad value: £108m. Number of players: 23. Average player value: £4.7m. Most valuable player: (Brennan Johnson + Taiwo Awoniyi) Photo: PA Photo Sales

4. 17. Bournemouth Overall squad value: £109m. Number of players: 22. Average player value: £4.9m. Most valuable player: Dom Solanke (£6m) Photo Sales