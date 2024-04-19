Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United’s promotion rivals Southampton have been dealt a hammer injury blow which has ruled an international star out until 2025.

First choice keeper and Ireland international custodian Gavin Bazunu injured himself in the warm-up ahead of Tuesday night’s Championship clash at home to Preston North End and Southampton have revealed that Bazunu has ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old - who has been ever-present between the sticks this season - is now expected to be looking at around nine or ten months out.

"Gavin had an operation yesterday," said Saints boss Russell Martin to the club’s official website. "He's ruptured his Achilles tendon so it was as bad as we feared. He will be out for around 9 to 10 months.

"I spoke to him before the operation and he wasn’t in a good place but last night he was way more positive. We will rally behind him. We’re really devastated for Gav. But he’ll get through it and be stronger for it. We look forward to seeing him on Monday.

"Gavin has had a huge setback, there will be some dark and lonely moments over the next 10 months. We will support him and get around him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad