Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals are said to be in the market for a current Manchester United star as they look to close in on top two. The automatic promotion race is shaping up to be an interesting one despite Ipswich Town still holding up their end of the bargain with consistent form.

The Tractor Boys are currently three points ahead of Southampton in third and seven ahead of Leeds in fourth. Though, we still have plenty of the season remaining, and Southampton are intent on making up the ground, armed with a strong squad, much like Leeds.

According to TalkSport, the Saints are in the market for a winger, and they are said to be interested in Manchester United star Amad Diallo. Diallo was superb during his loan spell with Sunderland last season, helping them to the play-offs with 13 goals and three assists, and he also scored another in the play-offs against Luton Town.

Though, back at Old Trafford, he has struggled for game time this season after missing much of the first half of the campaign with a knee injury. He has since made one league appearance. Diallo would be a huge coup for Southampton, especially given Leicester City were reportedly close on landing a deal until recently.