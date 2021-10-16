Graham - Southampton 1 Leeds United 2 (Rodrigo, Klich)

When a team is described as 'compact' defensively it can raise a red flag for Leeds United and this is another game they could really do with winning, if only to keep a competitor winless and carry on their own momentum. A draw wouldn't be so bad but Leeds are well capable of winning this. I think they will, 2-1.

Rodrigo and Klich to score.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

Flora - Southampton 2 Leeds United 3 (Rodrigo x2, Klich)

Southampton prediction: 2-3 to Leeds, goals from Rodrigo (2) and Klich (1).

With each team in dire need of some points it could be a scrappy contest.

Neither Leeds nor Southampton have been prolific in front of goal so far but, with both sides set to be unsettled by the absence of key players and growing in desperation, I wonder if we might be in store for a bit of a goalfest - if not one that swings in Leeds’ favour then one that galvanises the side to go up a gear after the international break.

I’d love to see some bodies-on-the-line, breathless-post-match-interview fighting spirit to show us that the rest of Leeds’ season is going to be OK.

Lee - Southampton 0 Leeds United 2 (James, Rodrigo)

Leeds secured a first clean sheet of the new Premier League season through last month's victory at home to Watford - and might bag another against the fourth-bottom Saints.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have failed to score in three of their last four league games and ended 331 minutes of league football without a goal via a James Ward-Prowse penalty in the 3-1 defeat at Chelsea before the international break. But Ward-Prowse was later sent off meaning the inspirational and creative captain is now suspended for the Leeds visit.

Confidence in United would increase if the likes of Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha make it but Southampton striker Che Adams is also doubtful and Marcelo Bielsa's side should be good enough to leave with a victory, even without Patrick Bamford.

Perhaps an in-form Dan James and Rodrigo might get a goal apiece.

Joe - Southampton 0 Leeds United 3 (Rodrigo, James, Klich)

Any point away from home is a good one in the Premier League but I think Southampton might be there for the taking.

The Whites are missing Patrick Bamford but the Saints perhaps have a bigger absence in club captain James Ward-Prowse.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men are winless and United will be confident after bagging a first win of the season last time out.