Leeds United last featured on the Forbes most valuable list in 2022

Leeds United's potential as a Premier League club has been highlighted by Forbes' updated list of football's most valuable clubs. As a Championship outfit, Leeds don't feature on the list and they haven't since 2022 when they were said to be worth $800 million.

However, the fact that 12 Premier League teams have been included in the top 30, shows what the Whites could be capable of should they win this Sunday's Championship play-off final against Southampton. The Premier League's big six make up England's six most valuable teams, of course, but Forbes have also ranked Fulham, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion inside the top world’s 30.

Fulham (24th) have a value of $790m, while Palace (26th) are rated at $780m and Brighton (29th) are said to be worth $730m. The trio of clubs all avoided the relegation battle at the foot of the Premier League, with Palace even managing to finish in the top half of the table under Oliver Glasner. They have all either invested their stadiums and infrastructure recently, or have plans to, as well, in an effort to bolster their revenue and status as a club.

Should Leeds win promotion this weekend and claim the final spot available in next season's Premier League line-up, they would surely fancy their chances of being able to work their way back onto the list in the not too distant future. United's owners 49ers Enterprises, who completed a full takeover of the club last summer in a deal said to be worth £170m ($216m), will have high hopes of being able to increase the club's overall value, of course, and projects such as modernising and redeveloping Elland Road would certainly help in that respect, as they strive to re-establish Leeds among English football’s elite.

Leeds were 19th in the list when they last included, one spot ahead of Aston Villa, who will be playing Champions League football next season after finishing inside the top four and are now worth $800m.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Real Madrid are deemed to be the most valuable football club on the planet in 2024. Forbes reckons they have a current value of $6.6 billion, ensuring they sit marginally ahead of second placed Manchester United, who are worth $6.55b.

Barcelona, Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City make up the top five. Interestingly, Forbes has included nine MLS clubs in the top 30, with Los Angeles FC deemed to be the most valuable at $1.2b while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami is valued at $1.03b, which incidentally is $30m more than Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The likes of Atlanta United, New York City, Seattle Sounders and LA Galaxy are also included, despite revenues being much smaller than their European counterparts.