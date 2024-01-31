Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We've reached the penultimate day of the January transfer window and Leeds United still haven't dipped into the market. However, that could well change over the next 24 hours or so, though, with the Whites hoping to add to their squad before the February 1 deadline.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the stories out there this evening.

Roberts a 'possibility'

There's a good chance Leeds United could secure the signing of Connor Roberts from Burnley this week. That's according to Talksport's Ben Jacobs, who claims the Whites are one of several clubs, including Feyenoord and Brentford, who are showing an interest in the Wales international late into the window.

Roberts has made 13 appearances for Burnley this season, but he hasn't started a game since mid-October after slipping down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. The Clarets boss refused to rule out departures when asked earlier in the week and Roberts may be one player deemed to be dispensable.

Leeds have been linked to a host of right-backs this month and they'll be keen to make sure they have the depth required in the position to push on and assert themselves in the battle for automatic promotion.

Agent rubbishes Clarke talk

Jack Clarke's agent Ian Harte has publicly rubbished suggestions that the winger could be moving to Luton Town before tomorrow night's transfer deadline. Sunderland's Clarke has been linked with a host of clubs this month and it was claimed that he was subject to a bid from Serie A side Lazio earlier this week.

However, suggestions of a £10m offer, potentially rising to £20m, from Luton are wide of the mark, it seems, with Harte taking to Twitter to rule out the claim. He wrote: "Luton are having a fantastic season but this is not true."