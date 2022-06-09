Leeds United's predicted Premier League finishing position for next season after double boost

Leeds only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the 2021-22 season through a 2-1 victory at Brentford which kept the Whites up as relegation rivals Burnley blew their lines in a 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle United.

United then quickly began strengthening for next season, completing a deal to sign 21-year-old USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson for £25m from RB Salzburg.

Leeds have since announced the capture of another player from Austrian champions Salzburg in the shape of 24-year-old Danish international right back Rasmus Kristensen who is joining the Whites for £10m.

The full betting market for next season's Premier League was formed after Nottingham Forest sealed the final place in next season's top flight with a 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final at the end of last month.

The market has now had time to settle and react to early transfer activity and this is where Leeds are now predicted to finish based on the latest odds for the title and relegation.

