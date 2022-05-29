MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta, centre, hails Whites boss Jesse Marsch, right, after the 'great escape' Premier League survival on the final day at Brentford.Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Leeds United's predicted Premier League finishing position for new season with fresh addition

Leeds United now know their full range of opponents for next season's Premier League - and that has meant a first sight at where the Whites are expected to finish.

By Lee Sobot
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 8:19 pm

Leeds ensured they survived their second season back in the country's top flight with last weekend's 'great escape' as a 2-1 win at Brentford hauled United out of the drop zone and three points clear of third-bottom Burnley.

The Clarets would have survived had they beaten final day visitors Newcastle United but a 2-1 reverse left them relegated along with Norwich City and Watford.

Championship champions Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth had already sealed promotion and Nottingham Forest then sealed the final place in the Premier League by beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in Sunday's play-off final at Wembley.

Forest have not been in the top flight since 1999 but will take their place back in the top tier.

Their promotion has enabled a full betting market to be formed for next season's Premier League and this is where Leeds and everybody else are predicted to finish based on the odds for the title and relegation.

1. 1st - Manchester City

Odds for the title: 4-6. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

2. 2nd - Liverpool

Odds for the title: 9-4. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

3. 3rd - Chelsea

Odds for the title: 18-1. Odds for relegation: 750-1.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur

Odds for the title: 20-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.

