Leeds United's predicted Premier League finishing position for new season with fresh addition

Leeds ensured they survived their second season back in the country's top flight with last weekend's 'great escape' as a 2-1 win at Brentford hauled United out of the drop zone and three points clear of third-bottom Burnley.

The Clarets would have survived had they beaten final day visitors Newcastle United but a 2-1 reverse left them relegated along with Norwich City and Watford.

Championship champions Fulham and runners-up Bournemouth had already sealed promotion and Nottingham Forest then sealed the final place in the Premier League by beating Huddersfield Town 1-0 in Sunday's play-off final at Wembley.

Forest have not been in the top flight since 1999 but will take their place back in the top tier.

Their promotion has enabled a full betting market to be formed for next season's Premier League and this is where Leeds and everybody else are predicted to finish based on the odds for the title and relegation.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 4-6. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 9-4. Odds for relegation: 2000-1.

3. 3rd - Chelsea Odds for the title: 18-1. Odds for relegation: 750-1.

4. 4th - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 20-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.