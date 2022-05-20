Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish and survival chance heading into final day

Following a dramatic night of action on Thursday evening, there have been big changes to how United's survival prospects are rated as part of the latest predicted finishing positions.

United's survival destiny would have been back in their own hands had Burnley lost at Aston Villa on Thursday night but a 1-1 draw for the Clarets plummeted Leeds below the dreaded dotted line.

Leeds and Burnley remain level on points but United's far inferior goal difference of minus 38 compared to Burnley's minus 18 means Jesse Marsch's side could win Sunday's season finale at Brentford and still go down if Burnley also beat Newcastle United at Turf Moor.

The Whites will only stay up if they better the result returned by the Clarets against the Magpies and the battle to avoid finishing in the division's third and final relegation place is now just a two-horse race.

Everton had been deeply involved in the relegation battle but Frank Lampard's side ensured their survival with Thursday night's dramatic 3-2 win against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, a game in which the Toffees were 2-0 down.

Bottom two sides Watford and Norwich City have already been consigned to relegation and this is how United's chances of staying up are now rated as part of the final predicted finishing positions heading into the final day based on the latest odds.

