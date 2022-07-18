Leeds United's predicted Premier League finish after seismic transfer development and indicator

After long-standing interest, Barcelona finally landed their man when signing star Brazilian winger Raphinha from Leeds on Friday in a deal worth £55m.

Raphinha was United's top scorer last season with 11 goals as part of a campaign in which the Selecao star also weighed in with three assists.

Raphinha departed Leeds on Friday afternoon in what was a record sale for the club and United then took on Premier League opposition for the first time this summer two days later via a pre-season friendly against Aston Villa in Brisbane,

United fell to a 1-0 defeat after a second-half penalty converted by Danny Ings who settled a contest in which four of United's summer signings started with another, Luis Sinisterra, brought on from the bench.

After Sunday's look at Leeds in the aftermath of the Raphinha sale, this is where United are predicted to finish come the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The prediction is made based on firstly the odds to win the league and then the prices for relegation.

1. 1st - Manchester City Odds for the title: 4-6. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

2. 2nd - Liverpool Odds for the title: 3-1. Odds for relegation: 5000-1.

3. 3rd - Tottenham Hotspur Odds for the title: 14-1. Odds for relegation: 1000-1.

4. 4th - Chelsea Odds for the title: 16-1. Odds for relegation: 2500-1.