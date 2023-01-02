Leeds United's predicted line-up v West Ham and gallery with three changes as star returns

Leeds United will take in their first game of the new year at home to West Ham United on Wednesday evening – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Boss Jesse Marsch made three changes to his side for the New Year’s Eve clash at Newcastle United as Tyler Adams returned from suspension to line up in a side in which Luke Ayling and Jack Harrison also came into the XI. Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen and Sam Greenwood all dropped to the bench from the team that started Wednesday night’s hosting of Manchester City.

Marsch then made five changes during the game itself, starting with the introduction of Roca for Forshaw during the half-time break. Harrison was then taken off for Mateusz Klich in the 64th minute before a double change six minutes later saw Ayling and Willy Gnonto replaced by Kristensen and Crysencio Summerville – the latter returning from injury.

A final change with just eight minutes left saw Rodrigo withdrawn for Joe Gelhardt. Just four days later, Leeds are back in action once more against the Hammers and this is the XI that we think will start out against David Moyes’ side in the 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra missed out at Newcastle due to injury in addition to longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas but Marsch had been hoping that Bamford would return to training this week.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The Iceman has made a welcome return from glandular fever for the Festive games and was brilliant between the sticks to help Leeds to a goalless draw at Newcastle.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen Luke Ayling was handed a start at Newcastle and you can't grumble defensively with a clean sheet but Kristensen has been first choice right back and might now return after lining up against Man City. Could be a close call though.

3. CB - Liam Cooper United's captain led from the front at Newcastle and looks certain to start again at the heart of the defence.

4. CB - Robin Koch The German played a big part in helping Leeds to their point at Newcastle and looks all set to continue at the heart of the defence.