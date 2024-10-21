Leeds United's predicted line-up v Watford as pair return amid attacker's scare and midfield worry

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 21st Oct 2024, 17:50 BST
Leeds United will be gunning for top spot in Tuesday night’s Championship hosting of Watford – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Whites boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged team for Friday night’s clash against Sheffield United under the Elland Road lights for which wingers Manor Solomon and Dan James both returned from hamstring injuries to the bench. Both made their comebacks as second half substitutes as part of an impressive 2-0 success for the Whites who survived a big injury scare during the opening exchanges as Willy Gnonto suffered a shoulder injury. Solomon and James both warmed up but Gnonto ultimately stayed on until the 68th minute despite the blow to his shoulder which has since been scanned. Farke provided an update on Gnonto and his other injuries at Monday afternoon’s press conference and this is the XI that we think will start out against the Hornets.

Clear first choice keeper for whom a clean sheet and drama-free night was just what the doctor ordered against the Blades, two weeks on from his Sunderland nightmare.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice keeper for whom a clean sheet and drama-free night was just what the doctor ordered against the Blades, two weeks on from his Sunderland nightmare. Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
The summer signing has quickly nailed down the right back role and an easy pick.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

The summer signing has quickly nailed down the right back role and an easy pick. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Excellent in helping Leeds to a clean sheet against the Blades and forming a rock solid centre-back partnership with Pascal Struijk, as could have been expected.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Excellent in helping Leeds to a clean sheet against the Blades and forming a rock solid centre-back partnership with Pascal Struijk, as could have been expected. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Captain the absence of injured skipper Ethan Ampadu and fast becoming key at both ends of the pitch following another goal and this time from a corner of all sources against the Blades.

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

Captain the absence of injured skipper Ethan Ampadu and fast becoming key at both ends of the pitch following another goal and this time from a corner of all sources against the Blades. Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales
Similar to Bogle in that he has hammered down his full-back position and another easy pick.

5. LB: Junior Firpo

Similar to Bogle in that he has hammered down his full-back position and another easy pick. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
A, O, let's go. Leeds are worryingly short of options in centre midfield given the injuries to Ampadu, Gruev and even Max Wober who could be an option. Thankfully, summer signing Tanaka is already proving a very shrewd acquisition.

6. CM: Ao Tanaka

A, O, let's go. Leeds are worryingly short of options in centre midfield given the injuries to Ampadu, Gruev and even Max Wober who could be an option. Thankfully, summer signing Tanaka is already proving a very shrewd acquisition. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordDaniel FarkeSheffield UnitedElland RoadHornets
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice