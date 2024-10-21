Leeds United's predicted line-up v Watford as pair return amid attacker's scare and midfield worry

Whites boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged team for Friday night’s clash against Sheffield United under the Elland Road lights for which wingers Manor Solomon and Dan James both returned from hamstring injuries to the bench. Both made their comebacks as second half substitutes as part of an impressive 2-0 success for the Whites who survived a big injury scare during the opening exchanges as Willy Gnonto suffered a shoulder injury. Solomon and James both warmed up but Gnonto ultimately stayed on until the 68th minute despite the blow to his shoulder which has since been scanned. Farke provided an update on Gnonto and his other injuries at Monday afternoon’s press conference and this is the XI that we think will start out against the Hornets.
Leeds United will be gunning for top spot in Tuesday night’s Championship hosting of Watford – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
