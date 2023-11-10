Leeds United's predicted line-up v Plymouth with new doubts and big change as star misses out

Third-placed Leeds are approaching the weekend's 3pm kick-off against the newly-promoted and 19th-placed Pilgrims on the back of Friday evening's superb 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City which closed the gap on both the Foxes and second-placed Ipswich Town. But Whites boss Farke revealed a new injury blow at Thursday’s pre-match press conference with the news that Pascal Struijk was suffering from a hernia issue. Farke also revealed two new doubts in the shape of Charlie Creswell (personal reasons) and Patrick Bamford (illness) at a time when Jamie Shackleton (glute), Joe Gelhardt (hand), Djed Spence (knee) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are all out. Leeds are now just eight points away from the division’s automatic promotion places and this is the XI that we think will start out against the newly-promoted Pilgrims in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.