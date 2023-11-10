Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted line-up v Plymouth with new doubts and big change as star misses out

Leeds United will sign off for the year’s final international break with Saturday’s Championship visit of Plymouth Argyle – and this is how we think the Whites will line-up.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 10th Nov 2023, 07:00 GMT
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 07:19 GMT

Third-placed Leeds are approaching the weekend's 3pm kick-off against the newly-promoted and 19th-placed Pilgrims on the back of Friday evening's superb 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City which closed the gap on both the Foxes and second-placed Ipswich Town. But Whites boss Farke revealed a new injury blow at Thursday’s pre-match press conference with the news that Pascal Struijk was suffering from a hernia issue. Farke also revealed two new doubts in the shape of Charlie Creswell (personal reasons) and Patrick Bamford (illness) at a time when Jamie Shackleton (glute), Joe Gelhardt (hand), Djed Spence (knee) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are all out. Leeds are now just eight points away from the division’s automatic promotion places and this is the XI that we think will start out against the newly-promoted Pilgrims in Saturday’s 3pm kick-off at Elland Road.

Clear first choice keeper who is already on six clean sheets for the new Championship campaign.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice keeper who is already on six clean sheets for the new Championship campaign.

Djed Spence is still out and another shift at right back looks likely for the 17-year-old midfield star given the options available to Farke in the middle of the park. Jamie Shackleton is also out injured but Luke Ayling is an alternative unless Sam Byram switches flanks.

2. RB: Archie Gray

Djed Spence is still out and another shift at right back looks likely for the 17-year-old midfield star given the options available to Farke in the middle of the park. Jamie Shackleton is also out injured but Luke Ayling is an alternative unless Sam Byram switches flanks.

Immense at centre-back since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and a banker to start but with a new partner in the absence of the injured Struijk.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

Immense at centre-back since joining on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and a banker to start but with a new partner in the absence of the injured Struijk.

United's club captain and the obvious replacement for Struijk in what would be just a fourth league start of the campaign. Ayling or Ethan Ampadu at centre-back are the other options along with Charlie Cresswell who has missed training sessions early in the week due to private reasons - or young Leo Hjelde. But everything basically points to Cooper in a big change given the form of Struijk who has also been wearing the skipper's armband.

4. CB: Liam Cooper

United's club captain and the obvious replacement for Struijk in what would be just a fourth league start of the campaign. Ayling or Ethan Ampadu at centre-back are the other options along with Charlie Cresswell who has missed training sessions early in the week due to private reasons - or young Leo Hjelde. But everything basically points to Cooper in a big change given the form of Struijk who has also been wearing the skipper's armband.

Junior Firpo is now rated as quite close to being an option but Byram will take some shifting from the side given his general form since his Whites return.

5. LB: Sam Byram

Junior Firpo is now rated as quite close to being an option but Byram will take some shifting from the side given his general form since his Whites return.

Another very impressive summer signing and another banker to start with not much debate at present about who partners him in the middle of the park.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

Another very impressive summer signing and another banker to start with not much debate at present about who partners him in the middle of the park.

