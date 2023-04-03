Leeds United's predicted line up v Nottingham Forest gallery with three changes as stars return

Leeds United swiftly return to action through Tuesday night’s Elland Road clash against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Whites head coach Javi Gracia made four changes to his side for Saturday’s clash at leaders Arsenal as injured duo Willy Gnonto and Max Wober dropped out of the XI in addition to Patrick Bamford and Weston McKennie who were both benched.
Pascal Struijk, Rasmus Kristensen, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra all came into the side as Gracia selected a team without a natural striker and opted to play Kristensen in centre midfield.
Gracia was also without injured trio Tyler Adams, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw in addition to sidelined pair Gnonto and Wober.
The Whites boss provided his latest team news at Monday afternoon’s press conference, at which he revealed that nothing had changed in just two or three days on the injury front. Gracia also said he expected a much more offensive game from Leeds against Forest and this is the XI that we think he will select for the Tuesday night clash under the Elland Road lights.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
The Frenchman is streets ahead as first choice 'keeper and will be eyeing a first clean sheet in six games, the last one arriving in the 1-0 win at home to Southampton at the end of February. This game feels even more important than that one. Photo: GLYN KIRK
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Ayling had a particularly torrid afternoon at Arsenal and there must be every chance of Rasmus Kristensen taking back over at right back although the Dane was deployed in centre midfield at Arsenal and it remains to be seen if Gracia opts to keep him there. Ayling might well be taken out of the firing line but he's started every game under Gracia so far and that trend might continue. Hard to call. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - Robin Koch
Gracia went with Koch and Pascal Struijk as his centre-backs at Arsenal, revealing that Struijk was better prepared to play having trained more than Cooper who has only recently returned from injury. Now the Whites boss has another decision to make but it looks a case of Koch and one other. Photo: George Wood
4. CB - Liam Cooper
Much depends on the captain's condition as he continues on the road back from injury but the skipper got 16 minutes from the bench against Arsenal having earlier bagged 15 minutes for Scotland against Spain on Tuesday night. There must be a strong chance that he will now start and if so probably at the expense of Struijk. The first of three changes. Photo: Stu Forster