Leeds United's predicted line up v Nottingham Forest gallery with three changes as stars return

2 . RB - Luke Ayling

Ayling had a particularly torrid afternoon at Arsenal and there must be every chance of Rasmus Kristensen taking back over at right back although the Dane was deployed in centre midfield at Arsenal and it remains to be seen if Gracia opts to keep him there. Ayling might well be taken out of the firing line but he's started every game under Gracia so far and that trend might continue. Hard to call. Photo: George Wood