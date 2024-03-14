Whites boss Daniel Farke made three changes to his side for last weekend’s Friday night Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday as winger Willy Gnonto, Archie Gray and Junior Firpo all came back into the team. For what was United’s third game within a week, Sam Byram, Connor Roberts and Dan James all dropped to the bench.

Two of the players brought back into the side then weighed in with goal contributions as Firpo’s gem of a cross set up Bamford to put Leeds ahead on the stroke of half-time. Gnonto then bagged a second Whites goal after the break to seal a 2-0 victory, after which Leeds could look forward to eight days off.

Friday night’s win at Hillsborough put the Whites back into the division’s second automatic promotion spot and defeat for Ipswich Town at Cardiff City on Saturday lunchtime ensured Leeds stayed there. Leaders Leicester City were then held to a 2-2 draw at Hull City, leaving Leeds just three points behind the Foxes. With Leicester on FA Cup duty, the Whites know that a win by two clear goals against Millwall will take them top and this is the XI that we expect to line-up against the Lions.

2 . RB: Archie Gray Birthday boy following his 18th on Tuesday. A first Whites start as an adult now looks imminent, staying at right back despite the obvious alternatives of Connor Roberts and Sam Byram.

3 . CB: Joe Rodon The Tottenham loanee star is one of four Whites players who will be heading away with Wales during the international break, two of them forming the current heart of the Leeds defence.

4 . CB: Ethan Ampadu Rodon's current partner at the heart of the Whites defence in the continued absence of Pascal Struijk who will have a job on trying to break the axis when he returns, even if Ampadu is naturally a midfielder.

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Yet another assist in last weekend's win against the Owls and expected to get the nod above Byram to continue at left back.