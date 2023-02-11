Leeds United's predicted line up v Man United gallery as injuries force changes, rare start

4 . CB - Max Wober

The impressive Wober has quickly amassed seven appearances since his January arrival and the only debate with him is in which position he starts given that Struijk has been ruled out which leaves a gap at left back. Wober could shift to left back with Cooper at centre back but the Austrian has been a rock at the heart of the defence and is probably best kept at centre-back even if Cooper makes it. There is, after all, another option at left back.

Photo: OLI SCARFF