Leeds United's predicted line up v Man United gallery as injuries force changes, rare start

Leeds United face arch rivals Manchester United for the second time in five days on Sunday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

By Lee Sobot
3 minutes ago

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala led a caretaker management trio that also included Jesse Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

As the Whites search for a new head coach continues, Skubala will again take charge of Sunday’s ‘rematch’ at Elland Road, ahead of which Leeds have fresh injuries. The Whites lost both Luis Sinisterra and then Pascal Struijk to injuries in the first-half of Wednesday night’s draw for which captain Liam Cooper and Marc Roca were also absent due to knocks.

Struijk will definitely miss Sunday’s contest due to concussion protocols but it’s a waiting game over Sinisterra, Cooper and Roca who have not been ruled in or out. Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins also remain sidelined and this is the Whites XI that we think will start out against the Red Devils.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

The Iceman is streets ahead as first choice keeper and an automatic pick in goal.

Photo: Naomi Baker

2. RB - Luke Ayling

Ayling has wrestled back the mantle of first choice right back from summer signing Rasmus Kristensen and surely now has an ever firmer grip on that position following an excellent display in Wednesday night's draw.

Photo: Naomi Baker

3. CB - Robin Koch

Koch returned from suspension to good effect at Old Trafford, albeit unable to stop Marcus Rashford heading the Red Devils back to within one goal after the Whites had built up a 2-0 lead. But the heart of the Whites defence looks better with Koch in it and he looks a banker bet to start, even if Cooper happens to be fit.

Photo: Naomi Baker

4. CB - Max Wober

The impressive Wober has quickly amassed seven appearances since his January arrival and the only debate with him is in which position he starts given that Struijk has been ruled out which leaves a gap at left back. Wober could shift to left back with Cooper at centre back but the Austrian has been a rock at the heart of the defence and is probably best kept at centre-back even if Cooper makes it. There is, after all, another option at left back.

Photo: OLI SCARFF

