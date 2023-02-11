Leeds United's predicted line up v Man United gallery as injuries force changes, rare start
Leeds United face arch rivals Manchester United for the second time in five days on Sunday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Under-21s boss Michael Skubala led a caretaker management trio that also included Jesse Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo for Wednesday night’s 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.
As the Whites search for a new head coach continues, Skubala will again take charge of Sunday’s ‘rematch’ at Elland Road, ahead of which Leeds have fresh injuries. The Whites lost both Luis Sinisterra and then Pascal Struijk to injuries in the first-half of Wednesday night’s draw for which captain Liam Cooper and Marc Roca were also absent due to knocks.
Struijk will definitely miss Sunday’s contest due to concussion protocols but it’s a waiting game over Sinisterra, Cooper and Roca who have not been ruled in or out. Rodrigo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins also remain sidelined and this is the Whites XI that we think will start out against the Red Devils.