Leeds United will finally return to Premier League action next week at home to Manchester City – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Leeds were missing ten first team players for the club’s final pre-season friendly at home to AS Monaco on Wednesday in which Jesse Marsch’s side fell to a 4-2 defeat after conceding three goals in a nine-minute spell after the break. The list of absentees consisted of Tyler Adams, Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison, Illan Meslier, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville. Young duo Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins were also not involved but the pair were not listed as injured by Marsch in Thursday’s pre-match press conference.
But Dallas and Sinisterra will both definitely miss next Wednesday’s return to action at home to City for which Whites star man midfielder Tyler Adams is also suspended. Marsch was hoping to have the other seven absentees from the Monaco match back in training this week and this is the XI that we think will line up to face Erling Haaland and co at Elland Road in the 8pm kick-off.
1. GK - Joel Robles
Marsch was hopeful of having first choice keeper Illan Meslier back in training this week following his recent absence with glandular fever. Everyone associated with the Whites will be keeping everything crossed that he makes it and he might well start against City but given the length of his recent absence and the nature of the condition it's not hard to predict a forced change in goal. Marsch would then have to choose between Joel Robles and young Kristoffer Klaesson. In that instance, the experience of Robles might give him the nod. A major call either way.
2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen
It's not been entirely plain sailing for Kristensen but he's still established himself as United's first choice right back since his summer switch and the Dane has featured heavily there again in mid-season with chief alternative Luke Ayling playing plenty of minutes as a centre-back. Youngster Cody Drameh is the other option but Kristensen looks fairly sure to start.
3. CB - Liam Cooper
United's captain missed the final friendly against Monaco due to a calf injury but the issue was described as "minor" by Whites boss Marsch who expected the skipper to be back in training this week. If all is well then he'll start. Diego Llorente will likely be in the XI if not.
4. CB - Robin Koch
Koch was excellent in the first half against Monaco and it all went very pear shaped after the German was taken off at the interval. He looks United's best centre-back at present and ought to be one of the first names on the team sheet to face City.
