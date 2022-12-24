1. GK - Joel Robles

Marsch was hopeful of having first choice keeper Illan Meslier back in training this week following his recent absence with glandular fever. Everyone associated with the Whites will be keeping everything crossed that he makes it and he might well start against City but given the length of his recent absence and the nature of the condition it's not hard to predict a forced change in goal. Marsch would then have to choose between Joel Robles and young Kristoffer Klaesson. In that instance, the experience of Robles might give him the nod. A major call either way.

Photo: Ross Kinnaird