Leeds United travel to Hearts on Sunday for the club’s final pre-season friendly – and this is how we think boss Daniel Farke will line his Whites up.
Farke still had seven players missing for Thursday night’s penultimate warm up match against Nottingham Forest for which Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville were both absent in addition to Tyler Adams, Sam Greenwood, Junior Firpo, Jack Harrison and Stuart Dallas. Max Wober also missed out, the Austrian closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.
Summerville was coming to the end of a concussion protocol absence whilst Drameh was suffering from a seven-day hamstring issue. Leeds will begin their Championship promotion quest exactly one week after the Hearts clash with an opening weekend hosting of Cardiff City on Sunday, August 6.
The Whites XI that takes to the pitch at Hearts will likely provide huge clues as to how Leeds line up on the opening day and this is the team that we think will start Sunday’s final friendly at Tynecastle Park (3pm kick-off).
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Leeds are poised to unveil the signing of goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Newcastle United and it will be fascinating to see who emerges as Daniel Farke's first choice. Much, clearly, will depend on whether Meslier sticks around but the Frenchman played every minute of the last two friendlies seen against Monaco and Nottingham Forest. Whites no 1, certainly as things stand, and definitely a classy keeper when on song. Photo: David Rogers
2. RB - Luke Ayling
It could be quite close between Ayling and Cody Drameh for the right back role and Ayling is also an option at centre-back. But whether Drameh returns on Sunday after his minor hamstring issue remains to be seen and Ayling still looks the call at present. The versatile Jamie Shackleton is another option. Photo: David Rogers
3. CB - Liam Cooper
One of the easier calls. The Leeds club captain who has looked in decent nick in pre-season and appears a banker bet to start at centre-back. Probably just a case of who partners him, both against Hearts and Cardiff. Photo: David Rogers
4. CB - Charlie Cresswell
Max Wober is on his way to Borussia Monchengladbach so it's a choice of Cresswell or Pascal Struijk to partner Cooper unless Ayling comes into the equation. There is reported interest in Struijk from Club Brugge but Farke has said the Whites definitely need to add in the centre-back area in having just three centre-halves at present. It could be hard to choose between Cresswell and Struijk at their top of their games but Cresswell might just get the call. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY