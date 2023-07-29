4 . CB - Charlie Cresswell

Max Wober is on his way to Borussia Monchengladbach so it's a choice of Cresswell or Pascal Struijk to partner Cooper unless Ayling comes into the equation. There is reported interest in Struijk from Club Brugge but Farke has said the Whites definitely need to add in the centre-back area in having just three centre-halves at present. It could be hard to choose between Cresswell and Struijk at their top of their games but Cresswell might just get the call. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY