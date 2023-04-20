Leeds United’s ongoing scrap for Premier League survival takes them to Fulham this weekend – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Javi Gracia made just two the two changes to his side for Monday night’s hosting of Liverpool for which Rasmus Kristensen replaced the dropped Luke Ayling at right back in addition to Rodrigo coming in for the injured Patrick Bamford upfront.
Leeds were walloped for the second home game in succession as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds romped to a 6-1 victory which left the Whites fifth-bottom and just two points clear of the drop zone with only seven games left.
Saturday lunchtime’s trip to tenth-placed Fulham is next, ahead of which Gracia held his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon at which the Spaniard provided some updates on injuries and fitness of key men.
On the back of Monday’s blitz and Gracia’s updates, this is the XI that we think ill step out at Craven Cottage.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
The Frenchman has conceded 11 goals in two games which can't be good for any keeper and the experience of Joel Robles is waiting in reserve. But Gracia defended Meslier at his pre-match press conference and that very much suggests there will be no change in goal. Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Ayling was dropped for the first time under Gracia for Monday night's hosting of Liverpool for which Ramus Kristensen instead got the nod at right back but the Leeds defence remained completely all at sea once the Reds had made the initial breakthrough and it would be no surprise to see Ayling back in the side at Fulham. The first of four changes, in for Kristensen. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB - Max Wober
Leeds have conceded 16 goals in the four games that Wober has missed since injuring his hamstring and the sooner he is back the better. The Austrian defender returned to the bench for Monday night's clash against Liverpool but only as an unused sub and Gracia revealed on Friday that he had only trained for one or two days before the Reds clash. But Gracia also revealed that Wober was now in a better condition and he's surely a certainty to start if anywhere near fit enough. The second change, in for Pascal Struijk. Photo: Gareth Copley
4. CB - Robin Koch
It will be interesting to see the extent of the changes that Gracia makes to his defence given that club captain centre-back Liam Cooper has been an unused sub for United's three games. Much depends on Wober's condition but on the basis that Wober is fit enough to start, the pairing of the Austrian with Koch at centre-back is one that initially worked well for Gracia and that might be what he opts for at Craven Cottage, for all that the return of Cooper's leadership qualities would be an obvious plus. Photo: George Wood