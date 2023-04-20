4 . CB - Robin Koch

It will be interesting to see the extent of the changes that Gracia makes to his defence given that club captain centre-back Liam Cooper has been an unused sub for United's three games. Much depends on Wober's condition but on the basis that Wober is fit enough to start, the pairing of the Austrian with Koch at centre-back is one that initially worked well for Gracia and that might be what he opts for at Craven Cottage, for all that the return of Cooper's leadership qualities would be an obvious plus. Photo: George Wood