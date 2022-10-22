News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted line up v Fulham and gallery with big changes and huge call on star

Leeds United will look to finally record a first victory in eight games on Sunday through the visit of newly-promoted Fulham – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

By Lee Sobot
35 minutes ago

Whites boss Jesse Marsch sprung some major surprises with his team selection for Thursday night’s clash at Leicester City as regular starters Jack Harrison and captain Liam Cooper both dropped to the bench.

Young winger Crysencio Summerville replaced Harrison whilst Diego Llorente was recalled as Cooper dropped out as part of four changes made to the side.

Patrick Bamford also replaced Rodrigo upfront whilst Junior Firpo made a first start of the season as he took the place of the injured Pascal Struijk at left back.

Leeds, though, fell to a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat, piling the pressure from fans on Marsch, and this is how we think the American head coach will line Leeds up against Fulham.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Not much he could do about Leicester's two goals and the Iceman is streets ahead as first choice 'keeper.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

It must be tempting to bring the experience of Luke Ayling back at a time like this but Danish international defender Kristensen has been first choice right back since signing, even upon Ayling's return from fitness, and looks all set for another start. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. CB - Liam Cooper

Cooper dropped to the bench at Leicester but it looked a strange call and it will be an even stranger one if the captain is not back in the side against Fulham.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. CB - Robin Koch

The German international defender was hooked at the break at Leicester after a nightmare first half and own goal as Cooper came on to partner Diego Llorente for the second-half. Leeds then kept a clean sheet in the second period but United have looked at their best defensively this season when Cooper has partnered Koch and that looks the way to go against Fulham.

Photo: George Wood

Fulham
