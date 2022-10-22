Leeds United's predicted line up v Fulham and gallery with big changes and huge call on star
Leeds United will look to finally record a first victory in eight games on Sunday through the visit of newly-promoted Fulham – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Whites boss Jesse Marsch sprung some major surprises with his team selection for Thursday night’s clash at Leicester City as regular starters Jack Harrison and captain Liam Cooper both dropped to the bench.
Young winger Crysencio Summerville replaced Harrison whilst Diego Llorente was recalled as Cooper dropped out as part of four changes made to the side.
Patrick Bamford also replaced Rodrigo upfront whilst Junior Firpo made a first start of the season as he took the place of the injured Pascal Struijk at left back.
Leeds, though, fell to a hugely disappointing 2-0 defeat, piling the pressure from fans on Marsch, and this is how we think the American head coach will line Leeds up against Fulham.