Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Wolves with suspension reminder and seven players out

The Whites head coach currently has over half a team on the sidelines with captain Liam Cooper, new winger Luis Sinisterra and midfielder Adam Forshaw all ruled out of the clash in addition to defender Luke Ayling, left back Junior Firpo and versatile star Stuart Dallas.
Winger Dan James is also suspended for Saturday afternoon’s visit of Wolves as the Wales international serves the final match of a three-game ban incurred for his straight red card in May’s home defeat to Chelsea.
Marsch hopes to have everybody back available apart from longer-term absentee Dallas within a few weeks but the Whites boss is without seven first team players for the clash against Bruno Lage’s side and this is how we think Leeds will line-up.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
The 22-year-old Frenchman was the only Leeds player to start every single league game last season and that fantastic run is all set to continue in the new campaign opener against Wolves.
Photo: Ashley Allen
2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen
United's new Danish international defender has made the smoothest of transitions to the Leeds side since his summer switch from RB Salzburg. Luke Ayling remains out injured which leaves Marsch with a straightforward choice at right back, a position Kristensen could make his own. The hard man Dane is already a new fans' favourite and expect him to be hugging the touchline, bombing up and down the right flank.
Photo: Will Russell
3. CB - Robin Koch
Whites captain Liam Cooper remains sidelined with an Achilles issue and Koch partnered Diego Llorente for the full duration of last weekend's final friendly against Cagliari. Leeds were not exactly bombproof at the back but with Cooper out, that axis looks fairly certain to continue, at least for the time being. Pascal Struijk is the other leading option at centre-back but will probably be needed elsewhere.
Photo: James Worsfold
4. CB - Diego Llorente
Llorente is enjoying a strong run of game time at present for both club and country having ended last season as first-choice pairing next to Cooper at the heart of the defence. Koch is his current partner and Marsch will have a decision to make when Cooper returns from injury, and Ayling to that matter as well.
Photo: TREVOR COLLENS