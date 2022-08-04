Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Wolves with suspension reminder and seven players out

3. CB - Robin Koch

Whites captain Liam Cooper remains sidelined with an Achilles issue and Koch partnered Diego Llorente for the full duration of last weekend's final friendly against Cagliari. Leeds were not exactly bombproof at the back but with Cooper out, that axis looks fairly certain to continue, at least for the time being. Pascal Struijk is the other leading option at centre-back but will probably be needed elsewhere.

Photo: James Worsfold