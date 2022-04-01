Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Southampton as Jesse Marsch reveals plan for key duo

Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford is now facing around six weeks out due to a ruptured plantar fascia - an injury to the sole of the foot.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier, centre-back Diego Llorente and midfielder Mateusz Klich were also forced off at Wolves whilst star winger Raphinha missed the clash at Molineux having tested positive for Covid-19.

But the quartet are all in line to feature against the Saints along with key returning duo Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper.

Cooper and Phillips have not featured since both picked up hamstring injuries in the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford on December 5 although the duo both returned to the bench as unused substitutes for the clash at Molineux.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch provided an update regarding the pair at Thursday afternoon's pre-match press conference, saying that neither player was yet fully 90 minutes fit but that both were close.

The Leeds boss said he did not think he could start both players against the Saints as that would mean two substitutions already counted for in the likelihood that both would need to come off.

Marsch also still has Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton, Leo Hjelde and Tyler Roberts out injured but teen striker Joe Gelhardt is back in rude health following a recent back spasm and excelled in a training test match this week.

After the latest information from United's head coach, this is how we expect Leeds to line up upon their return to action against Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The Frenchman's run of playing every minute of every league and cup game this term was ended at Molineux after a collision with Raul Jimenez and the 'keeper was left with severe bruising to his upper thigh and lower torso but Meslier was expected to be fit to face the Saints.

2. RB - Luke Ayling Fresh from his brilliant late winner at Wolves, 'Bill' looks a certainty to start at right back and will again pull on the captain's armband if returning skipper Liam Cooper only makes the bench.

3. CB - Diego Llorente Llorente was forced off at Wolves with a back issue but returned to training during the international break. Marsch now has all of his centre-backs available but it might be as you were in defence, at least for now.

4. CB - Pascal Struijk Struijk and Llorente formed the centre-back axis at Molineux but Marsch now has Cooper back whilst Robin Koch and Charlie Cresswell are other options, as is Ayling. That said, with Cooper still not 100 per cent, it might be same again.