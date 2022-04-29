Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Manchester City as Jesse Marsch combats huge threat

ATTACKING SWITCH: Winger Dan James, left, again started upfront in Monday night's clash at Crystal Palace, the Wales international taken off for Sam Greenwood as Rodrigo then went to no 9. Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images.

Head coach Jesse Marsch made one change to his side for Monday night's return to action at Crystal Palace as Kalvin Phillips replaced Robin Koch to make his first start since injuring his hamstring in December.

Phillips came through the full duration of a goalless draw in which Koch, Sam Greenwood and then Joe Gelhardt were all introduced from the bench in the second half as Mateusz Klich, Dan James and lastly Rodrigo made way.

Left back Junior Firpo was an unused substitute upon his return to the squad after recovering from grade two medial collateral ligament damage.

The impressive 22-year-old Frenchman made another seven saves in Monday night's goalless draw at Palace, playing a vital role in earning a point and back to back Whites clean sheets. A key cog in the Leeds set up.

Jamie Shackleton, who has had an Achilles injury, was with the squad but not on the bench whilst Patrick Bamford, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts missed out through injuries.

Bamford, Forshaw and Roberts remain out and have now been joined on the sidelines by winger Crysencio Summerville who has twisted his ankle.

Marsch provided his latest team news at Thursday's pre-match press conference and this is the Leeds XI that we think will face City in Saturday's 5.30pm kick-off.

Having regularly been used as a centre-back at times of need, Ayling has settled into a rhythm of regular outings in his more natural right back role and that looks set to continue against the threats of City.

United's captain has been superb since returning to the side following his lay off with a hamstring injury. Instrumental at centre-back in triggering back to back clean sheets but now the ultimate test awaits against City.

Marsch now has his full range of centre-backs available but Llorente has played the last three games alongside Cooper and it's likely to be same again against City.

Marsch has natural left back Junior Firpo back available but he's yet to feature since recovering from grade two medial collateral ligament damage and the percentage call would be another shift for the versatile Dallas to the left of the Whites defence.

United's England international star now has his first full match under his belt since injuring his hamstring in December and is a banker to start as part of the double pivot in midfield, it's just a case of who partners him.

Mateusz Klich partnered Phillips in front of the back four against Palace but Koch replaced the Pole during the break and is the more natural defensive option of the duo. As such, it might well be that Koch starts against City.

City have a whole host of world class attacking stars but this chap isn't bad either and United's Brazilian international star will be hoping to add to his haul of ten goals for the campaign.

Marsch again has the option of playing Dan James on the left but he continues to be used in another position and Harrison on the opposite flank to Raphinha looks the likely call. Will hope to cause City problems at right back where they are missing both Kyle Walker and John Stones.

Sam Greenwood is quickly becoming Marsch's second option in the no 10 role but United's record signing Rodrigo looks sure to start and probably in a 4-2-3-1 as opposed to a 4-2-2-2 given the City threat.