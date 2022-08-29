Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Everton with change made after setback and Patrick Bamford decision
Leeds United will swiftly return to Premier League action through Tuesday night’s home clash against Everton – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Jesse Marsch named the same XI that started in the 3-0 win at home to Chelsea for Saturday’s assignment at Brighton but a disappointing Whites fell to their first defeat of the season via a 1-0 reverse.
But will Marsch now ring the changes after the first real setback of the new campaign?
The American head coach made four substitutions during the second half of Saturday’s defeat at the Amex, firstly withdrawing winger Dan James and midfielder Marc Roca as both Luis Sinisterra and Mateusz Klich were brought on in the 59th minute.
Midfielder Adam Forshaw then replaced winger Jack Harrison in the 74th minute and the final change arrived with eight minutes left as Joe Gelhardt took the place of Brenden Aaronson.
Marsch was still without Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo for the weekend encounter on the south coast in addition to longer-term injury absentee Stuart Dallas.
The Whites boss has since revealed that Bamford will be “really close” to making a return from a groin injury against Everton and that Cooper will have a late fitness test on a calf problem.
Ayling, Firpo and Dallas are all still out and this is the Leeds XI that we think will take to the field against Frank Lampard’s Toffees.