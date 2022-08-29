Boss Jesse Marsch named the same XI that started in the 3-0 win at home to Chelsea for Saturday’s assignment at Brighton but a disappointing Whites fell to their first defeat of the season via a 1-0 reverse.

But will Marsch now ring the changes after the first real setback of the new campaign?

The American head coach made four substitutions during the second half of Saturday’s defeat at the Amex, firstly withdrawing winger Dan James and midfielder Marc Roca as both Luis Sinisterra and Mateusz Klich were brought on in the 59th minute.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw then replaced winger Jack Harrison in the 74th minute and the final change arrived with eight minutes left as Joe Gelhardt took the place of Brenden Aaronson.

Marsch was still without Patrick Bamford, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo for the weekend encounter on the south coast in addition to longer-term injury absentee Stuart Dallas.

The Whites boss has since revealed that Bamford will be “really close” to making a return from a groin injury against Everton and that Cooper will have a late fitness test on a calf problem.

Ayling, Firpo and Dallas are all still out and this is the Leeds XI that we think will take to the field against Frank Lampard’s Toffees.

GK - Illan Meslier Brighton would have been ahead earlier and would have probably won by a bigger margin but for United's impressive 22-year-old French keeper who is firmly an immovable object in the Whites goal.

RB - Rasmus Kristensen Leeds still look vulnerable down both flanks and it's not exactly been smooth sailing for new Danish international right back Kristensen but chief alternative Luke Ayling remains sidelined and in any case Kristensen will be out to make the right back spot his own.

CB - Robin Koch Captain Liam Cooper faces a late fitness test but German international Koch is building a solid enough run of games at centre-back at present in what is after all his natural position.

CB - Diego Llorente Llorente had a challenging afternoon at Brighton but he too is building a run of starts at centre-back and the Koch/Llorente axis looks set to continue unless Cooper is fit enough to start in which case Marsch will have a decision to make of two from three.