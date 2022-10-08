Leeds United's predicted line up to face Crystal Palace with change after fresh team-news update
Leeds United will look to record a third win of the Premier League season at Crystal Palace on Sunday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up following the latest team news updates.
Whites boss Jesse Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, at which the American revealed that Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Leo Hjelde would all miss the fixture in addition to longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas and the suspended Luis Sinisterra.
But Marsch also provided some telling updates in terms of his thought process for team selection including on the subject of who would replace Sinisterra.
The Leeds head coach gave particularly positive updates about Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Joe Gelhardt and Willy Gnonto of the attacking players who did not start last weekend’s clash against Aston Villa and this is how we think Leeds will line up at Selhurst Park.