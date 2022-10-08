Leeds United's predicted line up to face Crystal Palace with change after fresh team-news update

4. CB - Robin Koch

Koch kept his place in the side against Villa as Diego Llorente dropped out to accommodate the return of Cooper following Llorente's nightmare in the defeat at Brentford. Marsch had praise for Llorente in his pre-match press conference but the Whites boss also applauded the recent form of Koch and it would be a big surprise if it wasn't the same again at the heart of the defence.

Photo: Michael Regan