Leeds United's predicted line up to face Crystal Palace with change after fresh team-news update

Leeds United will look to record a third win of the Premier League season at Crystal Palace on Sunday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up following the latest team news updates.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:51 pm

Whites boss Jesse Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, at which the American revealed that Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Leo Hjelde would all miss the fixture in addition to longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas and the suspended Luis Sinisterra.

But Marsch also provided some telling updates in terms of his thought process for team selection including on the subject of who would replace Sinisterra.

The Leeds head coach gave particularly positive updates about Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville, Joe Gelhardt and Willy Gnonto of the attacking players who did not start last weekend’s clash against Aston Villa and this is how we think Leeds will line up at Selhurst Park.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Marsch has plenty of selection conundrums to consider but not in goal where Meslier is an ever present.

Photo: Eddie Keogh

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

The Dane has a fit-again Luke Ayling challenging for a start at right-back but Kristensen is expected to get the call.

Photo: George Wood

3. CB - Liam Cooper

Leeds United's captain is very much back in business after recovering from the Achilles issue picked up in pre-season. The skipper played the full duration of last weekend's goalless draw against Aston Villa upon his return to league action and it looks a pure case of who partners the Scotland international at centre-back.

Photo: Stu Forster

4. CB - Robin Koch

Koch kept his place in the side against Villa as Diego Llorente dropped out to accommodate the return of Cooper following Llorente's nightmare in the defeat at Brentford. Marsch had praise for Llorente in his pre-match press conference but the Whites boss also applauded the recent form of Koch and it would be a big surprise if it wasn't the same again at the heart of the defence.

Photo: Michael Regan

