Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Chelsea with Luke Ayling replacement and big changes

Boss Jesse Marsch has a particularly major decision to make at right back as Luke Ayling's season is now over following his straight-red card in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The defender must now serve a three-match ban at a time when Leeds are already without another key right back option in Stuart Dallas who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a femoral fracture.

Another right back option, Cody Drameh, has returned to Thorp Arch after his loan spell at Cardiff City but the 20-year-old is not eligible to feature in United's run-in.

Marsch still has other injuries to contend with as Adam Forshaw, Tyler Roberts and Crysencio Summerville are all out for the season.

Captain Liam Cooper also missed Sunday's defeat at the Emirates due to a knee issue and it remains to be seen how quickly Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford can return from his foot injury.

Leeds will be relegated if they fail to pick up another point from their final three games bar a miraculous goal difference swing and this is how we think the Whites will line up against Thomas Tuchel's third-placed Blues.

1. GK - Illan Meslier United's 22-year-old French 'keeper had a complete nightmare with Eddie Nketiah's opener at Arsenal but he's the clear first choice 'keeper and Wednesday's clash against the Blues presents a chance to make amends.

2. RB - Jamie Shackleton Marsch could shift centre-backs Diego Llorente or Robin Koch to the right back role in the absence of Ayling, or play Raphinha or Dan James as a right wing back. But despite not featuring lately, Shackleton is a recognised right back and would be the logical call. A big call either way.

3. CB - Liam Cooper Another big call. Cooper was still having issues with his knee prior to the Arsenal game and Marsch felt it was not worth risking his captain at the Emirates. Everything depends on Cooper's condition but with just three games left he will surely start if anywhere near fit enough.

4. CB - Diego Llorente If Cooper comes into the side then it will be one of Diego Llorente, Robin Koch or Pascal Struijk alongside him, assuming Marsch goes for a back four. Koch might be needed elsewhere and Llorente looks the call.