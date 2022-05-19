Boss Jesse Marsch made three changes to his team for last weekend's home finale against Brighton as Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo all came into the side.

Lewis Bate and Pascal Struijk dropped to the bench whilst Dan James was forced to miss out altogether due to his three-game ban.

James and Luke Ayling remain suspended whilst Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Tyler Roberts [torn hamstring] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle] are all out injured.

Striker Patrick Bamford also failed to make the matchday squad to face Brighton as he continues his recovery from a ruptured plantar fascia.

Bamford suffered the injury in the 3-2 win at Wolves at the end of March but Leeds were hopeful that the Whites no 9 would be able to feature in United's last two games.

Sunday's clash at Brentford is now the last port of call in the club's fight for Premier League survival and this is the XI that we think will line up against the Bees.

GK - Illan Meslier Meslier remains top of the stops in the division and is all set to complete the full set of starting every single game this season in league and cup.

RB - Robin Koch Centre-back Koch lined up at right back against Brighton which paved the way for Raphinha to move from right wing back to the right wing. That looked a good move and it could be same again with Dallas and Aylng out although Jamie Shackleton is another RB option.

CB - Liam Cooper The captain has returned from a recent knee issue to play the full duration of United's last two games and is a certainty to start at centre-back, it's just a case of who partners him and in what formation.

CB - Diego Llorente Koch, Sunday's goalscoring hero Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell are other options at centre-back but Llorente is continually starting at present and that looks set to continue and probably as part of a back four.