Boss Jesse Marsch made three changes to his team for last weekend's home finale against Brighton as Joe Gelhardt, Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo all came into the side.
Lewis Bate and Pascal Struijk dropped to the bench whilst Dan James was forced to miss out altogether due to his three-game ban.
James and Luke Ayling remain suspended whilst Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture], Adam Forshaw [fractured kneecap], Tyler Roberts [torn hamstring] and Crysencio Summerville [ankle] are all out injured.
Striker Patrick Bamford also failed to make the matchday squad to face Brighton as he continues his recovery from a ruptured plantar fascia.
Bamford suffered the injury in the 3-2 win at Wolves at the end of March but Leeds were hopeful that the Whites no 9 would be able to feature in United's last two games.
Sunday's clash at Brentford is now the last port of call in the club's fight for Premier League survival and this is the XI that we think will line up against the Bees.