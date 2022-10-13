Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Arsenal with big change, star's return and injury boost

Whites boss Jesse Marsch made one change to his side for last weekend’s clash at Crystal Palace as Patrick Bamford returned from a recent niggle to make his first start since August.

Bamford replaced the suspended Luis Sinisterra as the Colombian international winger served a one-game ban for his sending off after two bookings in the goalless draw at home to Aston Villa.

That meant Brenden Aaronson shifting to the right flank as Rodrigo moved back into the no 10 role behind Bamford upfront.

Jack Harrison completed the attacking quartet on the left wing and Leeds raced into a tenth-minute lead through Pascal Struijk’s strike but then wasted chances to extend their advantage before Palace fought back to seal a 2-1 victory.

Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Leo Hjelde and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas missed the contest through injuries but Marsch then reported that Firpo would be back in contention for the Arsenal clash, giving the Whites an injury boost.

Crysencio Summerville and Mateusz Klich followed by Luke Ayling and Joe Gelhardt were brought on from the bench at Palace and this is the XI that we think will set out against the Gunners.

1. GK - Illan Meslier Meslier is one of four Leeds players to have played every minute of every league game so far this season and for Meslier that run extends all the way back through last season too. Could be in for a busy day against Arsenal's threats.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen Kristensen had to deal with Wilfried Zaha in last weekend's clash at Palace but the defender produced a strong display that Marsch felt was the Dane's best performance in a Leeds shirt yet. The fit again Luke Ayling is the other chief option at right back but Kristensen's recent displays are keeping him in pole position.

3. CB - Liam Cooper United's captain conceded the free-kick from which Palace equalised last weekend and the Leeds back line was then scythed apart by Zaha and Eberechi Eze for the winning goal but it would be a surprise if Marsch made any changes at the back.

4. CB - Robin Koch Diego Llorente and Luke Ayling as a centre-back are the other main options at the heart of the defence but Koch has been one of United's strongest players so far this season - playing every minute of every league game - and the German looks certain to start alongside Cooper once more.