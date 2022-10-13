Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Arsenal with big change, star's return and injury boost
Leeds United take on table-topping Arsenal at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Whites boss Jesse Marsch made one change to his side for last weekend’s clash at Crystal Palace as Patrick Bamford returned from a recent niggle to make his first start since August.
Bamford replaced the suspended Luis Sinisterra as the Colombian international winger served a one-game ban for his sending off after two bookings in the goalless draw at home to Aston Villa.
That meant Brenden Aaronson shifting to the right flank as Rodrigo moved back into the no 10 role behind Bamford upfront.
Jack Harrison completed the attacking quartet on the left wing and Leeds raced into a tenth-minute lead through Pascal Struijk’s strike but then wasted chances to extend their advantage before Palace fought back to seal a 2-1 victory.
Junior Firpo, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Leo Hjelde and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas missed the contest through injuries but Marsch then reported that Firpo would be back in contention for the Arsenal clash, giving the Whites an injury boost.
Crysencio Summerville and Mateusz Klich followed by Luke Ayling and Joe Gelhardt were brought on from the bench at Palace and this is the XI that we think will set out against the Gunners.