Leeds United's predicted line-up in FA Cup clash at Peterborough United after new team news updates and Djed Spence decision
Leeds announced on Thursday evening that right back Spence had returned to parent club Tottenham Hotspur upon the Whites exercising the recall option on the season-long loan deal to send the 23-year-old back. Spence would have been an obvious option to start Sunday’s third round FA Cup clash at Peterborough with injuries limiting United’s full-back options.
Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury midway through the first half of the 1-0 victory at home to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day and Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed at Friday’s pre-Peterborough press conference that Byram was still out.
At a time when first choice keeper Illan Meslier remains suspended, the Leeds boss also revealed that back-up keeper Karl Darlow was facing around seven weeks out with a dislocated thumb and that Pascal Struijk (groin) and Joe Gelhardt (glute) were also out in addition to captain Liam Cooper a doubt with a muscle issue.
But news then emerged that full-back options Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton had both returned to training this week upon recovering from knee problems and a glute injury respectively. Longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas remains out as he recovers from a femoral fracture meaning six Whites players are out with another doubtful in Cooper (muscle). But Ayling and Shackleton are now back in the mix and this is the Leeds XI that we think will start Sunday’s 2pm kick-off at Peterborough.