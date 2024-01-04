The third round of the FA Cup now awaits Leeds United in Sunday’s clash at Peterborough United – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Daniel Farke made five changes to his team for United’s first game of 2024 against Championship visitors Birmingham City on New Year’s Day for which ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Daniel James and Patrick Bamford all came into the side.
Farke was then forced into another change in just the 18th minute as Sam Byram suffered a hamstring injury which led to the full-back being replaced by Junior Firpo who then bagged two assists as part of a 3-0 victory for the Whites.
But Byram’s injury left seven players out for Leeds for whom keeper Karl Darlow, Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling, longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas and the suspended Illan Meslier were already sidelined. Six days later, action in the FA Cup now awaits Farke’s Whites who will visit League One highflyers Peterborough United in a 2pm kick-off on Sunday afternoon in the third round.
The contest presents itself six days before the return to Championship action at Cardiff City and this is the Leeds XI that we think will step out against a Posh side unbeaten in their last ten games.
1. GK: Kristoffer Klaesson
Who starts in goal probably depends on the condition of Karl Darlow who might well return from his thumb injury to line up in Sunday's cup tie. But Klaesson kept a clean sheet on his Leeds debut against Birmingham on New Year's Day and might get the call with Illan Meslier serving the final game of his three-match ban. Photo: George Wood
2. RB: Djed Spence
Spence was an unused substitute for the new year win against Birmingham but Sunday's cup clash looks an obvious opportunity for the Tottenham loanee and in his natural position of right back. Luke Ayling is another leading option if recovering from his knee problems in time and the same with Jamie Shackleton who has been out with a glute injury. But Spence looks the one. The first change, in for Glen Kamara as Archie Gray moves position. Photo: George Wood
3. CB: Liam Cooper
The club captain has returned to the starting line up for United's last two games in the absence of the injured Struijk who may be back available for Sunday's game. But it would be a big call to start Struijk if even he is fit and whilst Joe Rodon has been a rock at the back, the Spurs loanee might well get a rest. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Charlie Cresswell
Opportunities for Cresswell have been very limited this season but Farke has said there is "no will to let him go" from United's side and Sunday's assignment surely presents the perfect opening for a start. The second change, in for Rodon. Photo: George Wood
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Firpo impressed upon replacing the injured Sam Byram after 18 minutes of the new year win against Birmingham in which he bagged two assists. The left back has yet to start sine returning from his knee injury but Sunday's cup game looks a good opportunity to try and get 90 minutes in the tank although there is a live young alternative in Leo Hjelde even if fellow full back options Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling are all still out in addition to longer term absentee Stuart Dallas. The third change, in for Byram. Photo: George Wood
6. CM: Ilia Gruev
The Bulgarian international was handed just his second Whites start in the defeat at West Brom three days after Boxing Day before dropping back out of the side that lined up to face Birmingham. But the cup clash against Peterborough looks to present another decent opportunity of another run out from the start. A fourth change, in for a rested Ethan Ampadu. Photo: Nick Potts