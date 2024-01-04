5 . LB: Junior Firpo

Firpo impressed upon replacing the injured Sam Byram after 18 minutes of the new year win against Birmingham in which he bagged two assists. The left back has yet to start sine returning from his knee injury but Sunday's cup game looks a good opportunity to try and get 90 minutes in the tank although there is a live young alternative in Leo Hjelde even if fellow full back options Sam Byram, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling are all still out in addition to longer term absentee Stuart Dallas. The third change, in for Byram. Photo: George Wood