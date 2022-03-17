Leeds United's predicted line-up for Wolves test as key pair return for Jesse Marsch

Leeds will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.

Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.

Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.

Whites boss Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning and provided the latest team news, notably a huge double boost concerning England international star Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper.

The duo have been out since the start of December with hamstring injuries but are both back in full training and in contention to feature.

But left back Junior Firpo is out with an MCL injury, Joe Gelhardt has a slight back issue and both Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate picked up knocks playing for the under-23s against Manchester United on Tuesday night.

Rodrigo also came off in last weekend's win against Norwich with a slight quad issue whilst Tyler Roberts is out after tearing his hamstring and Leo Hjelde is on the comeback trail after knee surgery.

After Marsch's updates, this is how we are expecting Leeds to line up at Molineux.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The 22-year-old Frenchman is top of the stops when it comes to the most saves in the Premier League and Leeds United's undisputed no 1.

2. RB - Luke Ayling 'Bill' started at centre-back in Marsch's first game in charge at Leicester but was back in his natural right back position against Norwich and that looks the way things will stay as the injuries situation improves.

3. CB - Diego Llorente Captain Liam Cooper is now back available to compete for a spot at the heart of the defence but a place on the bench looks likely to start with and it's probably going to be as you were for Leeds in defence.

4. CB - Pascal Struijk It will be interesting to see who starts as the centre-back pairing once Cooper is 100 per cent fit but Marsch has been pleased with his defence aside from the Villa defeat and Struijk looks set to partner Llorente at Wolves.