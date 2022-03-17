Leeds United's predicted line-up for Wolves test as key pair return for Jesse Marsch

Leeds will be looking to build on Sunday's epic 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City in which Joe Gelhardt struck a 94th-minute winner, just three minutes after Kenny McLean's strike had cancelled out Rodrigo's opener.
Wolves, meanwhile, will be seeking to land a third win on the bounce having followed last Thursday's 4-0 victory at home to Watford with Sunday's 1-0 success at Everton.
Bruno Lage's side have now won seven of their last 11 league games.
Whites boss Marsch held his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning and provided the latest team news, notably a huge double boost concerning England international star Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper.
The duo have been out since the start of December with hamstring injuries but are both back in full training and in contention to feature.
But left back Junior Firpo is out with an MCL injury, Joe Gelhardt has a slight back issue and both Jamie Shackleton and Lewis Bate picked up knocks playing for the under-23s against Manchester United on Tuesday night.
Rodrigo also came off in last weekend's win against Norwich with a slight quad issue whilst Tyler Roberts is out after tearing his hamstring and Leo Hjelde is on the comeback trail after knee surgery.
After Marsch's updates, this is how we are expecting Leeds to line up at Molineux.