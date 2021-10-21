The Whites return to top flight action this weekend following last week's defeat to Southampton at St Mary's on the south coast.

United are staring down the barrel at somewhat of an injury crisis with five first-team players all ruled out through injury once again.

Kalvin Phillips (calf/hip) has returned to training but Wolves will come to soon for him while Luke Ayling (knee) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) still have several weeks to go in their rehab.

Junior Firpo (muscle) is also out alongside long-term absentee Robin Koch (hip) who isn't expected back until late November at the earliest.

"Kalvin is healthy but he hasn't competed for three weeks," Bielsa told his pre-match press conference.

"Firpo is evolving quickly and well, I couldn't tell you exactly long he has left. For the next two games? No. From Norwich onwards he has chances of being back in the team.

"Ayling and Bamford are not going to be here for the next two games. Koch still has at least one month to go."

Wolves have favoured a 3-4-3 formation this season - with a lone striker and two wingers - which should see Leeds revert to a 4-1-4-1 formation away from the 3-3-1-3 unless Bielsa opts to stick to his guns.

United will have the same pool of players to choose from after the loss to the Saints - but who could fit where, especially with key man Kalvin Phillips absent from his usual anchor role?

Here, we take a look at how the Whites could line-up in LS11...

1. Meslier - GK Has been in stunning form this season - probably the best player for the Whites so far. Remains Bielsa's number one. Photo Sales

2. Shackleton - RWB Enjoying his run in the team. Has been a steady performer. Photo Sales

3. Llorente - CB Llorente came back with a bang a few weeks ago but was part of a disappointing loss last weekend. Leeds need him at his best. They usually win if he is. Photo Sales

4. Cooper - CB The club needs a leader at the moment and Cooper takes on the on-pitch role. Starts whenever fit. Needs a good showing. Photo Sales