Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Marsch was unveiled as United's new head coach on Monday evening, less than 36 hours after promotion-winning hero Marcelo Bielsa had been sacked.
Saturday's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham proved Bielsa's last game in charge, the Whites falling to a fourth-straight defeat and having now lost five of their last six.
Leeds sit fifth-bottom, two points clear of the drop zone, and Marsch's tenure will begin with Saturday's clash against Brendan Rodgers' Foxes side at the King Power Stadium in a 12.30pm kick-off.
Marsch provided his first batch of team news at his opening Whites press conference on Thursday afternoon and this is how we think the American boss will line Leeds up.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Leeds have conceded 60 goals in just 26 games, the poorest defensive record in the division, but it would have been even worse without Meslier who has saved the most shots in the division (99). Played every minute of every league and cup game.
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Ayling was quickly highlighted by Marsch as one his leaders and the defender has been wearing the captain's armband in the absence of injured skipper Liam Cooper. Ayling can play at centre-back but his natural position of right back looks most likely in the event of a back four.
3. CB - Pascal Struijk
Marsch has several centre-back options, even with Liam Cooper injured, but the new boss revealed that Diego Llorente missed training on Thursday. That makes it all the more probable that Struijk will be at centre-back and not perhaps as a CDM.
4. CB - Robin Koch
Koch was often deployed as a holding midfielder by Bielsa and that remains a live option but with doubts about Llorente, perhaps the German will line up in the middle of a back four, his most naturally recognised position.