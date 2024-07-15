Leeds United's predicted line-up for Harrogate Town friendly with new face and injury return

Leeds are actually taking in two friendlies this week with the United’s under-21s set to play Rangers on Tuesday in a behind closed doors game at the Ibrox club’s training ground. That fixture will present the club’s youngsters with a chance to shine, just short of four weeks before the new Championship season which presents a visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth for Daniel Farke’s side.
Leeds are heading to Germany for part of their pre-season for games which have not been disclosed and are being played behind closed doors. But fans will finally get the chance to see Farke’s men in action for the first time since their play-off final defeat in Friday night’s clash at League Two hosts Harrogate Town. The Whites have already brought in new faces this summer and this is how we think Leeds will line up.
1. GK: Illan Meslier
It wouldn't be a huge shock to see Karl Darlow or new signing Alex Cairns given a start or at the very least minutes but Friday night's game is a first team fixture so it's reasonable to expect clear first choice keeper Meslier to be in the XI. Photo: Mike Egerton
2. RB: Sam Byram
Archie Gray, Jamie Shackleton and ex-loanee Connor Roberts have all departed and Byram more or less picks himself at right back. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. CB: Joe Rodon
Back at Leeds and now back for good following a £10m switch from Tottenham this summer. With doubts about Liam Cooper's future, Leeds are not stacked out with centre-backs following Charlie Cresswell's exit and it might be a case of starting off with the first choice pairing. Whether Max Wober emerges as option later on remains to be seen, the same with Rasmus Kristensen at right back. Photo: George Wood
4. CB: Pascal Struijk
Struijlk has not featured since Boxing Day's outing at Preston, after which his season was cut short by a groin injury which required surgery. As such, the defender might be eased back in gradually but he's evidently looked in decent nick in training as his bleep test exploits showed and everything points towards Struijk and Rodon being next season's first choice centre-back pairing. Ethan Ampadu playing as a centre-back is another option and it would be no surprise to see youngster James Debayo at some point considering he has been training with the first team. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. LB: Junior Firpo
Another one that pretty much picks itself. Firpo has been named in the Dominican Republic's squad for the Olympics but will instead stay for pre-season with Leeds and he's clear first choice left back. Photo: George Wood
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
Leeds might well be another midfielder lighter by the time Friday's friendly comes around if Glen Kamara completes his move to Rennes. Ampadu looks all set to return to his natural centre midfield position this season. It's just a case of who partners him. Photo: Ed Sykes
