The Whites head coach has often utilised the Carabao Cup to hand minutes to those in his squad that need them, whether senior or youth players.

A home draw against Crewe in LS11 may offer the chance to do so once again in this year's domestic cup competition.

Elland Road has sold out for the clash as a familiar face in midfielder Luke Murphy returns to West Yorkshire with the League One visiting outfit.

“I can’t wait to go back, I love it there,” Murphy said ahead of kick-off.

“They were really good to me over the period I had there. We had ups and downs as a team and a club. I went back with Bolton and [the fans] were really good, I appreciated that. I’m not sure what it’ll be like, I’ll take whatever it is in my stride, but I’ve got nothing but respect for Leeds.”

Bielsa may decide to rest a number of his first team stars after the weekend draw with Everton in the Premier League.

If so, there are a number of players who could come into the Argentine's starting line-up tonight in a bid to show what they are capable of on the senior stage in front of supporters.

A few of the Thorp Arch youngsters could be used as could the likes of Diego Llorente who is hopeful of returning from a muscle injury picked up in pre-season.

The YEP has chosen the Whites XI we'd like to see this evening against Crewe, with our full starting XI below - let us know if you would make any changes...

Meslier - GK Probably too soon for a Kristoffer Klaesson full debut - he also featured for the U23s on Monday. So, Meslier gets the nod.

Shackleton - RB A chance to impress from the start would be welcome. Did well from the bench against Everton at the weekend.

Cresswell - CB Was handed a chance in this very competition last year. Featured for 45 minutes on Monday for the U23s, which may hint at inclusion. Cooper or Struijk could fill in if not.

Llorente - CB A post on social media seemed to hint he was fit and ready again - so a clash against Crewe may allow him to gain some valuable minutes.