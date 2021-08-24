The Whites head coach has often utilised the Carabao Cup to hand minutes to those in his squad that need them, whether senior or youth players.
A home draw against Crewe in LS11 may offer the chance to do so once again in this year's domestic cup competition.
Elland Road has sold out for the clash as a familiar face in midfielder Luke Murphy returns to West Yorkshire with the League One visiting outfit.
“I can’t wait to go back, I love it there,” Murphy said ahead of kick-off.
“They were really good to me over the period I had there. We had ups and downs as a team and a club. I went back with Bolton and [the fans] were really good, I appreciated that. I’m not sure what it’ll be like, I’ll take whatever it is in my stride, but I’ve got nothing but respect for Leeds.”
Bielsa may decide to rest a number of his first team stars after the weekend draw with Everton in the Premier League.
If so, there are a number of players who could come into the Argentine's starting line-up tonight in a bid to show what they are capable of on the senior stage in front of supporters.
A few of the Thorp Arch youngsters could be used as could the likes of Diego Llorente who is hopeful of returning from a muscle injury picked up in pre-season.
The YEP has chosen the Whites XI we'd like to see this evening against Crewe, with our full starting XI below - let us know if you would make any changes...