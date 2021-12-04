The Whites end a busy week with the visit of Thomas Frank's Bees to West Yorkshire this weekend.

Leeds earned a 0-0 draw at Brighton before a dramatic 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace followed in midweek which saw them lift themselves away from the early season top flight drop zone.

United now welcome some familiar faces to Elland Road with visiting captain Pontus Jansson set for a return to the club he left in 2019.

Bielsa has been boosted by the return of last season's top goalscorer Patrick Bamford and defender Luke Ayling to his first team squad after lengthy absences.

"It's likely they'll be available for the game on Sunday," the Whites head coach told his pre-match press conference.

Pascal Struijk left the field of play against the Eagles on Tuesday but is set to be fit for involvement.

"We think he will be available for the game on Sunday, he has a knock around his hip but we think he will be available," Bielsa continued.

Leeds' only remaining long-term injury victim is now German international Robin Koch, who has been absent since August.

Brentford's deployment of a regular front two - Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo - means that United would be expected to swap to a 3-3-1-3, Bielsa's favoured formation when facing two strikers.

Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips dropped into defence against Tottenham Hotspur in similar circumstances two weeks ago.

The Yorkshire Pirlo, as he affectionately known, enjoyed success against England captain Harry Kane and may be needed here again to deal with the threat of Toney.

Here, we take a look at how Leeds could line-up at Elland Road for the Premier League clash....

Meslier - GK A man who is in fine form and has his hat in the ring for player of the season so far.

Llorente - CB Enjoying his best run in the side since he joined. Has become a regular in defence after overcoming his injury issues.

Phillips - CB Has moved around in recent games, but could be required to drop back into the back three for this one.

Cooper - CB United's skipper. Usually starts when fit and available.