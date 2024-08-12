Leeds United's predicted line up for Boro cup clash with full debut, pair's return and youngster calls

Boss Daniel Farke handed a full league debut to summer signing Jayden Bogle in Saturday’s Championship opener at home to Portsmouth in which 20-year-old striker Mateo Joseph was finally handed a first league start. Joe Rodon also made his first Whites start as a permanent Leeds player following his £10m summer switch from Tottenham Hotspur whilst Joe Rothwell, a new loan signing from Bournemouth, got his Leeds debut from the bench as a second-half substitute. A rollercoaster affair which Leeds dominated ended in a 3-3 draw and Farke now has some interesting decisions to make as his team take in three games in less than seven days.
The first round draw for the Carabao Cup served up a visit of Championship rivals Middlesbrough in a game moved to an 8pm kick-off on Wednesday night for coverage on Sky Sports. Farke’s team then face a very tight turnaround before the return to league action at West Brom in a Saturday 12.30pm kick-off at The Hawthorns. There is much for Farke to ponder and this is the XI that we think the German will send out against Boro.
1. GK: Karl Darlow
Back-up keeper Darlow started both games in last season's Carabao Cup, participation in which ended after a 9-8 defeat on penalties at Salford City after a 1-1 draw. Alex Cairns was in goal for Salford that night and his since been signed by Leeds as extra cover. He might now go full circle and start for his new side against Boro or it may be that Farke sticks with first choice keeper Illan Meslier but Darlow looks the percentage call. Photo: George Wood
2. RB: Jayden Bogle
Summer signing Bogle had a tough afternoon defensively against Pompey and it might be that Farke resists any temptation to give the right back a night off in order to help him settle and get into a rhythm of games. Sam Byram is the obvious alternative - but might be needed elsewhere. Photo: Gary Oakley
3. CB: Max Wober
Back from last season's loan escape, Wober stayed on the bench for Saturday's league opener against Portsmouth but Wednesday's cup tie looks an obvious opportunity for him to bag his first start since returning, just a case of whether it's at left back or centre-back. Photo: Stu Forster
4. CB: Joe Rodon
There's the first of several big youngster calls to make here as Farke clearly holds young James Debayo in high esteem but perhaps it will be a place on the bench for him. That, then, would likely mean a choice of Rodon or Pascal Struijk next to Wober, assuming it's a back four and that Wober starts at centre-back. Rodon dipped below his usual very high standards against Pompey and looked a bit off-colour but he would seem the most likely partner to Wober as a right sided centre half. Photo: Stu Forster
5. LB: Sam Byram
Farke will surely make as many changes as possible whilst still maintaining a strong XI and the ever reliable Byram looks an obvious shout at either right back or left back. Possibly at left back to give Junior Firpo a rest. Photo: Stu Forster
6. CM: Ethan Ampadu
There's another big youngster call to be made in midfield as Wednesday's tie would seemingly offer an ideal chance for 18-year-old rising star Charlie Crew. But Farke might just opt for a bit more experience against a team like Boro and start his new club captain Ampadu although there must be a temptation to rest him too. Photo: Stu Forster
