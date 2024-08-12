Leeds United's predicted line up for Boro cup clash with full debut, pair's return and youngster calls

4 . CB: Joe Rodon

There's the first of several big youngster calls to make here as Farke clearly holds young James Debayo in high esteem but perhaps it will be a place on the bench for him. That, then, would likely mean a choice of Rodon or Pascal Struijk next to Wober, assuming it's a back four and that Wober starts at centre-back. Rodon dipped below his usual very high standards against Pompey and looked a bit off-colour but he would seem the most likely partner to Wober as a right sided centre half. Photo: Stu Forster