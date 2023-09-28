Leeds United will look to continue their progress at Southampton on Saturday with a lunchtime kick-off at St Mary’s – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made four changes to his side for last weekend’s 3-0 win at home to Watford for which fit again captain Liam Cooper, Sam Byram, Glen Kamara and Crysencio Summerville all came into the XI.

Two of those changes were enforced due to Joe Rodon’s suspension and Willy Gnonto’s injury as Gnonto was replaced by Summerville in the attacking line and came in in for Rodon at centre-half. The other changes saw Archie Gray given a rest as Kamara was handed a full debut in centre midfield whilst Luke Ayling also dropped to the bench as Sam Byram came back into the XI but with Jamie Shackleton switching from left back to right back.

Farke still had six players missing for the contest against the Hornets in Rodon, Gnonto, Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Djed Spence – the latter quintet all still recovering from injuries. But Farke has now received a big double boost for this weekend’s trip to St Mary’s for which Rodon is back from suspension and Bamford is back in the mix for.

Gnonto, Firpo and Spence remain sidelined whilst Farke has already warned that Dallas would be a while away from returning despite being back in team training as he recovers from a long absence with a femoral fracture. But the Whites boss has plenty to ponder when it comes to picking this weekend’s XI and this is the Leeds side that we think will start out against the Saints.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Clear first choice 'keeper. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo Photo Sales

2 . RB: Luke Ayling Ayling dropped to the bench against Watford as Jamie Shackleton was given a start at right back and it might be that Shackleton now keeps his place after a decent enough showing against the Hornets but Ayling has been clear first choice, at least until Spence returns which will present another conundrum. The first change, in for Shackleton at right back. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon This is a very hard one to call as Leeds were solid in defence against Watford with centre-backs Pascal Struijk and captain Liam Cooper impressing - the later upon his return to the team after recovering from a ruptured plantar fascia, But Tottenham loanee Rodon has been a rock at the back since joining the club and he was most unlucky to be sent off at Hull after a joke of a first yellow card. Rodon is now back available and there must be a good chance that he comes straight back into the side. A second change. But for who? Photo: George Wood Photo Sales