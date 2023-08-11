Leeds United's predicted line-up at Birmingham City with changes, debut and new striker call

3 . CB - Charlie Cresswell

Ethan Ampadu lined up at centre-back for the first half against Shrewsbury and is clearly an option there in the absence of Cooper but he's surely needed in midfield and it looks a case of two from three at the heart of the defence from Cresswell, Pascal Struijk and new recruit Joe Rodon. Timing might be the deciding factor at Birmingham. The first of four changes from the team that started against Cardiff, in for Cooper at the back. Photo: George Wood