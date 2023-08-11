Leeds United's predicted line-up at Birmingham City with changes, debut and new striker call

Leeds United will take in their first Championship away day of the new season at Birmingham City on Saturday – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.
Boss Daniel Farke was without ten injured players for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at home to Shrewsbury Town for which Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison, Junior Firpo, Sam Greenwood and longer-term absentee Stuart Dallas were all sidelined.
Italian international teenager forward Gnonto also failed to make the matchday squad and Farke revealed in Wednesday night’s post-match press conference that the 19-year-old had been “unavailable” but was not injured. But Farke then declared the following day that Gnonto was still part of his plans as the boss also revealed that Rutter had recovered to such a degree that he could be involved at Birmingham.
Another option then became available to Farke the following day as Leeds announced the signing of Wales international centre-back Joe Rodon on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Rodon has signed in time to feature in Saturday’s clash at St Andrew’s and this is the Whites XI that we think will start out against John Eustace’s Blues.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Farke declared at Thursday's presser that he was very happy with his goalkeeping options following the acquisition of Karl Darlow but that Meslier was first choice. A banker bet to start in goal. Photo: Alex Caparros
2. RB - Luke Ayling
Chief alternative Cody Drameh returned from a hamstring injury in the midweek cup tie against Shrewsbury but only as a very late substitute and Ayling looks set to line up at right back with the captain's arm band in the absence of the injured Cooper. Photo: Alex Caparros
3. CB - Charlie Cresswell
Ethan Ampadu lined up at centre-back for the first half against Shrewsbury and is clearly an option there in the absence of Cooper but he's surely needed in midfield and it looks a case of two from three at the heart of the defence from Cresswell, Pascal Struijk and new recruit Joe Rodon. Timing might be the deciding factor at Birmingham. The first of four changes from the team that started against Cardiff, in for Cooper at the back. Photo: George Wood
4. CB - Pascal Struijk
Pascal the match-winner, the centre back responsible for netting the goal that saw off Shrewsbury in midweek. New signing Rodon will surely be a starter once he gets going but he only joined on Thursday and it might be seen as too soon to chuck him in straight away. Not impossible but Struijk and Cresswell looks the percentage call. Photo: Nigel French