The Whites are still searching for their first league win of the campaign and the visit of the Hornets to LS11 presents a good opportunity to bag an opening three points of the term.

Marcelo Bielsa has been left with an injury-hit squad in recent weeks but should be boosted by the return of centre-back Pascal Struijk.

The defender has missed the club's last three outings after his red card against Liverpool was controversially upheld despite Leeds lodging an appeal.

Elsewhere, last season's top goalscorer Patrick Bamford is battling for fitness as is vice-captain Luke Ayling, defender Diego Llorente along with key winger Raphinha, who exited early against West Ham last week following his goal.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw has unfortunately hit the treatment room again as his injury woes continue while centre-back Robin Koch is still out.

United are under growing pressure to move themselves up the table having fallen into the early season relegation zone last week.

Leeds will be hoping to bag a first win of the 2021/22 campaign on Saturday at the seventh time of asking ahead of the second international break of the season.

Here, we take a look at the line-up Leeds and Bielsa could start with against Watford in West Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon in a bid to break their poor form.

Let us know if you would make any changes to our starting XI...

1. Meslier - GK Bielsa's number one. Has been as reliable as ever in between the sticks. Photo Sales

2. Shackleton - RB With Ayling battling for fitness after limping off against Newcastle the Thorp Arch academy product's run in the side should continue. Photo Sales

3. Struijk - CB A return for Pascal Struijk after his three-match ban would make a lot of sense - Charlie Cresswell should drop to the bench in this case. Photo Sales

4. Cooper - CB Club captain and usually starts when fit. Has had to be even more of a leader at the back amid the injuries in recent weeks. Photo Sales