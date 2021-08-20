Marcelo Bielsa just has centre-back Diego Llorente in the treatment room as things stand after last week's defeat to Manchester United.

Junior Firpo is battling to make his full debut, and he could do so against the Toffees. As could influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

"Another week of work means he's physically better and closer," said the head coach of the England man. "In this case I didn't deem it necessary that he gained minutes with the 23s."

Asked about Firpo, he added: "It's more probable that he will have chances to compete again next week."

Adam Forshaw is another who continues to battle back to fill fitness after nearly two years out and provide an option in the top flight.

"The process with Forshaw has to be a long one so he is able to play again at the highest level using his virtues," said Bielsa.

"Of course the level of the demand when he plays for the U23s is not the same as if he were to play in the Premier League. It's not the same to be able to finish or complete a game than to play segments of games. It's not the same to compete twice a week than to compete once a week, taking care of him.

"What we need to manage is for Forshaw to be able to complete two games in one week and that this doesn't increase or produce a risk of injury, and that he can chain together the games.

That's what a player normally does when they're coming into a squad in the Premier League, being able to play one or two times a week, being able to recover in that time and if there's only one game a week that he's able to train leading up to that game and after it also."

After last weekend's loss at Old Trafford, Bielsa has a decision to make about his line-up - here is the YEPs starting XI in LS11:

1. Meslier - GK United's number one choice. Photo Sales

2. Ayling - RB What a goal last week. Same again, please - with a clean sheet though this time. Photo Sales

3. Cooper - CB Club captain and usually starts when fit. May have a fight on his hands once Llorente is back up to speed. Photo Sales

4. Struijk - CB An assured performance at the back would help. We saw plenty last season. Photo Sales