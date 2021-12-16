The Whites have a major injury crisis on their hands with just 10 senior players available this weekend.
Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have all been missing with hamstring problems and face an extended period on the sidelines.
Rodrigo is battling bilateral heel pain and Pascal Struijk suffered a rare foot injury in training when two bones collided.
Junior Firpo is suspended while Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) and Dan James (adductor) are now both missing following the loss to City at the Etihad.
"Shackleton and James are out and Koch is available, that's the novelties," said Bielsa in Thursday afternoon's press conference.
"Shackleton has a problem in his Achilles tendon and James has a problem in his adductor muscles."
Robin Koch, though, is fit and available for Leeds this weekend.
Asked whether he was fit to start after five months out, Bielsa said: "It not an evaluation we'll make just yet. Ayling came back to start after 45 minutes with the 23s. Koch has accumulated training sessions here that are sufficient."
Here, we take a look at how Leeds United could line-up against Arsenal amid the injury crisis....