Leeds United's predicted finishing position after sliding into Premier League relegation zone

Marcelo Bielsa's side have dropped into the relegation zone following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to West Ham which has left Leeds on three points after six games played.
United are one point ahead of second-bottom Burnley who are two points ahead of Norwich City who are yet to pick up a single point.
Based on the best available odds for relegation, we take a look at where the bookies now expect Leeds to finish upon their second season back in the country's top flight.
Leeds stormed to ninth place as a newly-promoted side last term.