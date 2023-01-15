Leeds United's predicted finishing position after fresh Aston Villa setback amid big shake-up

Goals from Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia condemned Leeds to a 2-1 reverse at Villa Park which left the Whites 14th in the table and two points clear of the drop zone on Friday evening but on the same number of games as the rest of the division’s bottom eight.

But every other side in the bottom section of the division then played on Saturday afternoon or evening. Everton were dealt a hammer blow in falling to a 2-1 reverse at home to bottom of the table Southampton who remain at the foot of the division but now level on points with the second-bottom Toffees. Both are on 15 points.

The other big bottom-half movers in the 3pm kick-offs were Nottingham Forest and Wolves through their victories at home to Leicester City and West Ham United respectively. A 1-0 defeat for West Ham at Wolves left the Irons in the relegation zone through being third-bottom as Wolves jumped out of the bottom three. West Ham also have 15 points with the bottom three teams now only separated by goal difference.

NINTH DEFEAT: For Leeds United in Friday night's Premier League clash at Aston Villa, above. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Forest, meanwhile, climbed above Leicester and into 13th place through their 2-0 win against the Foxes at the City Ground. Leeds were still in 14th place ahead of the evening kick-off between Brentford and Bournemouth but only two points clear of the drop zone on 17 points, albeit with a game in hand.

Following Saturday’s games, Leeds were predicted to finish in 15th place by virtue of being sixth favourites to go down at 7-2. The bookies believe that Bournemouth, Southampton and Everton will be the three sides to go down but Southampton are now second favourites for the drop above Bournemouth who have dropped to the bottom of the pile.

The Cherries are 4-9 to be relegated, followed by the Saints at 11-12 and then Everton at 5-4. Wolves are next but now as big as 23-10, followed by Nottingham Forest at 5-2 and then Leeds at 7-2. West Ham remain as big as 6-1 despite their latest defeat, the same price as Leicester with the duo predicted to finish in 14th and 13th. Crystal Palace are then 20s, followed by Brentford and Villa who are both 40-1 to go down.

Bottom half predicted finishing positions (based on odds for relegation)

11th: Aston Villa

12th: Crystal Palace

13th: Leicester City

14th: West Ham United

15th: Leeds United

16th: Nottingham Forest

17th: Wolves

18th: Everton (relegated)

19th: Southampton (relegated)