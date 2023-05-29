Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's predicted finish for next season's Championship and new obstacles as list emerges

Leeds United will be back in the Championship for the 2023-24 campaign and there is already a bookmakers’ prediction as to where the Whites will finish upon the quick emergence of a new list.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th May 2023, 11:33 BST

Bookmakers Sky Bet have already formed a market for next season’s Championship featuring both Leeds and Leicester after Sunday’s relegation for the two sides. The full composition of the division will be completed on Monday afternoon when Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final.

As such, the Tykes and Owls do not feature in Sky Bet’s market which currently only has 23 teams in it. But their list still gives a big indicator of their expectations for next season and this is where the Whites feature from bottom to top.

Odds for the title: 80-1.

1. 23rd - Rotherham United

Odds for the title: 80-1. Photo: Matt McNulty

Odds for the title: 50-1.

2. 22nd - Huddersfield Town

Odds for the title: 50-1. Photo: George Wood

Odds for the title: 40-1.

3. 21st - Queens Park Rangers

Odds for the title: 40-1. Photo: Paul Harding

Odds for the title: 40-1.

4. 20th - Preston North End

Odds for the title: 40-1. Photo: Bryn Lennon

