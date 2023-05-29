Leeds United's predicted finish for next season's Championship and new obstacles as list emerges

Bookmakers Sky Bet have already formed a market for next season’s Championship featuring both Leeds and Leicester after Sunday’s relegation for the two sides. The full composition of the division will be completed on Monday afternoon when Barnsley face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final.

As such, the Tykes and Owls do not feature in Sky Bet’s market which currently only has 23 teams in it. But their list still gives a big indicator of their expectations for next season and this is where the Whites feature from bottom to top.